BioLargo Welcomes Waste Industry Veteran Mitch Noto to its Team





WESTMINSTER, CA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioLargo, Inc. ( BLGO ), developer of sustainable products and technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that waste handling industry veteran Mitch Noto had joined its team to support sales of its CupriDyne Clean odor-control product. With more than 28 years operations and environmental management experience at one of the largest waste handling companies in the United States, Mr. Noto brings invaluable experience and connections. He most recently spearheaded post-collection operations nationwide and trained and mentored more than 150 field leaders responsible for operational management. He is a recognized expert in waste handling operations. Combined with recent financing activities, BioLargo management believes it has the resources to leverage Mr. Noto's talents to increase growth. Mr. Noto will fill the role of Director of Corporate Development for BioLargo and serve as the Director of Business Development for BioLargo's subsidiary Odor-No-More.



Odor-No-More President Joseph Provenzano: "We are pleased that Mr. Noto has joined our team. He brings his proven industry expertise and first-hand field operations knowledge that will help us continue to serve our customers with top performance and ‘best practices' guidance. He will also help us expand market awareness for our odor elimination services and our industry-best odor control product CupriDyne® Clean."

Mr. Noto commented, "After working with the Odor-No-More team for the past couple years, it was clear to me that this company would continue changing the way industrial odor control can and should be done. Additionally, their team and their products are best-of-class and I wanted to be associated with a company committed to a level of customer satisfaction that is unparalleled, that is obviously finding traction and is poised for substantial and rapid growth."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

Contact Information

Safe Harbor Act

