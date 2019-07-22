BioLargo Engineering Awarded U.S. Air Force Subcontracts





WESTMINSTER, CA, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable products and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that its engineering subsidiary has been awarded two subcontracts to provide air quality environmental engineering services to five United States Air Force (USAF) bases in Texas and Arizona.

BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies (BLEST; www.BioLargoEngineering.com) has entered into a series of "teaming agreements" with Bhate Environmental Associates, Inc. (www.bhate.com), as prime-contractor, to prepare bids for submission to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) for environmental services on Air Force bases throughout the country. Bhate assembled a multi-disciplined team of five companies, including BLEST, to provide services to the USAF in what is commonly referred to as "fence-to-fence environmental services" call orders. These fence-to-fence (F2F) projects include a menu of environmental engineering services, which focus on hazardous waste, hazardous materials, air quality, water quality, natural and cultural resources.

The total value of these two contracts awarded to Bhate exceeds $12 million over a five-year term, of which the subcontractors will receive a portion (first year guaranteed, and GSA can extend for four additional years). In addition to these awarded contracts, BLEST is working closely with Bhate to pursue similar environmental projects for the USAF which are in various stages of bids and consideration.

Randall Moore, President of BioLargo Engineering, commented, "Our team has significant experience and expertise in this particular area of practice, and we are proud to serve our country and the US Air Force. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with Bhate on these first contracts as well as future successful bids."

Dennis P. Calvert, President of BioLargo, Inc., commented, "These government contracts validate the wisdom of adding Randy and his team of engineering professionals to the BioLargo family of companies. Our investments in technologies and talent continue to pay off."

