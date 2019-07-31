BioLargo Engineering Awarded Additional U.S. Air Force Subcontract





Westminster, CA, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable products and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that its engineering subsidiary has been awarded a third subcontract to provide air quality environmental engineering services to the United States Air Force. This new contract, for bases in Kansas and Illinois, follows the recent award of subcontracts to provide services to USAF bases in Texas and Arizona.



The subcontracts are a result of "teaming agreements" with Bhate Environmental Associates, Inc. (www.bhate.com), as prime-contractor, to prepare bids for submission to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) for environmental services on Air Force bases throughout the country. Bhate assembled a multi-disciplinary team of four companies, including BLEST, to provide services to the USAF in what is commonly referred to as "fence-to-fence environmental services" call orders. These fence-to-fence (F2F) projects include a menu of environmental engineering services, which focus on hazardous waste, hazardous materials, air quality, water quality, natural and cultural resources.

The total value of this contract awarded to Bhate is approximately $3 million over a five-year term, of which the subcontractors will receive a portion (first year guaranteed, and GSA can extend for four additional years). In addition to this awarded contract, BLEST is working closely with Bhate to pursue similar environmental projects for the USAF which are in various stages of bids and consideration.

Randall Moore, President of BioLargo Engineering, commented, "We are thankful to be working hand-in-hand with Bhate to serve our country and the US Air Force. We are hard at work on other similar bids for F2F project work."

Dennis P. Calvert, President of BioLargo, Inc. commented, "We are thankful for the opportunity to serve and we are excited about the expanding list of opportunities ahead for the BioLargo family of companies."

