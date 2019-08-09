BioHemp International, Inc. (OTC:BKIT) Acts in Response to SEC and OTC Trading Suspension



NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - As previously disclosed on July 26th, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("Commission") announced the temporary suspension, pursuant to Section 12(k) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), of trading in the securities (the "Trading Suspension") of BioHemp International ("BioHemp") (OTC:BKIT) of New York, NY at 9:30 a.m. EDT on July 26, 2019, and terminating at 11:59 p.m. on August 8th, 2019. BKIT is currently communicating and fully cooperating with the Commission to seek the removal of the Trading Suspension and to permit a resumption of trading on the OTC Pink market.



The Commission temporarily suspended trading in the securities of BioHemp because of questions about the accuracy and adequacy of information publicly disseminated concerning BioHemp, including, among other things, potentially manipulative or deceptive activity relating to the Company. The Commission stated that it also appeared that there was a lack of current and accurate information concerning the securities of BioHemp because of questions regarding the accuracy of assertions by BioHemp and by others in press releases and/or cold calls to investors concerning, among other things, the anticipated value of BioHemp stock.

Neither the Company nor any of its officers, directors, advisors, consultants, or related parties have engaged in any of the activities described by the Commission. Additionally, the Company is working diligently with the appropriate regulatory bodies to address these issues. The Company continues to implement its business plan of creating a distribution platform for CBD providers. The Company will update the shareholder community about resolving any outstanding issues relating to this matter at the appropriate time, as well as the Company's progress in achieving its business plan.

About BioHemp International, Inc.

BioHemp International (OTC:BKIT) is a Company focused on rolling up a distribution platform for CBD providers to become the leading consolidation force in the CBD industry.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, including the Company's implementation of its business plan, the outcome of any investigation in the above-described matter, and the Company's ability to succeed in the CBD market. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. BioHemp International, Inc., undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

