Biofrontera reports preliminary unaudited sales revenue for the first six months of 2019





Leverkusen, Germany, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the "Company" or the "Biofrontera-group"), an international biopharmaceutical company, today reports preliminary unaudited revenue for the first six months of fiscal year 2019.



Accordingly, the Biofrontera-Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.8 to 14.0 million in the period from January 1st to June 30th, 2019. This corresponds to a sales growth of more than 50% compared to the same period last year.

Preliminary unaudited half-year sales of Ameluz® in the U.S. were between EUR 9.5 and 9.7 million, compared to EUR 6.4 million (+50%) in the same period in 2018. Product sales of Xepi™ and AKTIPAK® contributed approximately EUR 0.6 million to sales since the acquisition of Cutanea Life Sciences, Inc. in late March 2019. Revenue in Germany increased by approximately 82% to EUR 2.1 to 2.2 million in the first half of 2019 compared to EUR 1.2 million in the first half of 2018. In the remainder of Europe product sales were between EUR 1.3 and 1.4 million compared to EUR 1.2 million (+12%) in the prior-year period.

All in all, the Company again achieved significant growth compared to the previous year, which is further proof of its successful growth course.

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.

The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company's lead product is the combination of Ameluz®, a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED® for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets AKTIPAK®, a prescription medication for the treatment of acne, and Xepi™ for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos®, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.

