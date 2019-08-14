Quantcast

    Biofrontera Announces Conference Call on August 27, 2019 to Discuss Half-year 2019 Financial Results

    August 14, 2019


    Leverkusen, Germany, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the "Company"), an international biopharmaceutical company, will be releasing its financial results for the first six months ended June 30, 2019 on August 27, 2019.

    Conference calls for shareholders and interested investors will be held on August 27, 2019 at the following times:

    In German, at 10:00 am CET (4:00 am ET)

    Dial-in number Germany: +49 69201744220

    Conference code: 74039909#

    In English, at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET)

    Dial-in number USA: +1 8774230830

    Dial-in number UK: +44 2030092470

    Conference code: 89026773#

    Please dial in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure a timely start of the conference call.

     -END-

    For enquiries, please contact:



    Biofrontera AG



    Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer    		  



    +49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0



    ir@biofrontera.com
    IR UK: Seton Services



    Toni Vallen    		  



    +44 (0) 207 229 0805
    IR and PR US: The Ruth Group



    IR: Tram Bui



    PR: Kirsten Thomas    		  



    +1 646-536-7035



    +1 508-280-6592

    About Biofrontera:

    Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.

    The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company's lead product is the combination of Ameluz®, a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED® for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets Xepi®, a prescription medication for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos®, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

    Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.

    Source: Biofrontera AG

