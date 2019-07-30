BioDelivery Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 8, 2019





RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, today announced its plans to report its second-quarter 2019 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM EDT to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.



Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019 Time: 4:30 PM EDT Domestic: 800-347-6311 International: 720-543-0197 Passcode: 868 4665 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135544

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI is utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology and other drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products and those in development address serious and debilitating conditions such as chronic pain, breakthrough cancer pain, and opioid dependence. For more information, please visit us https://bdsi.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter BDSI @BioDeliverySI.

