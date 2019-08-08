BioDelivery Sciences Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results and Raises Net Sales Expectations





BELBUCA® Net Sales Increased 147% versus Prior Year to All-Time High of $24.1 Million

Raises Full-Year BELBUCA Net Sales Expectations to $90 - $93 Million

Raises Full-Year Total Company Net Sales Expectations to $101 - $105 Million

Raises Long-Term Combined Net Sales Expectations for BELBUCA and Symproic® to $425 - $500 Million

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), a rapidly growing commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, today reported strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, as well as the following operational and performance highlights:

Key Business Highlights

Total company net revenue increased by 144% versus the prior year period to a new all-time high of $29.7 million. This growth was driven by BELBUCA ® (buprenorphine buccal film), CIII sales of $24.1 million, an increase of 147% versus the prior year period, and the addition of Symproic® (naldemedine) tablets 0.2 mg to the commercial portfolio.



(buprenorphine buccal film), CIII sales of $24.1 million, an increase of 147% versus the prior year period, and the addition of Symproic® (naldemedine) tablets 0.2 mg to the commercial portfolio. Total BELBUCA prescriptions of more than 80,000 for the quarter was the highest ever for any three-month period. In addition, prescription growth for BELBUCA reached an all-time year-over-year record increase of 44,560 prescriptions, representing a 125% increase year-over-year and a 23% increase versus the prior quarter.



Achieved a new all-time high of 6,579 unique BELBUCA prescribers during the quarter.



Delivered highest ever number of quarterly prescriptions for Symproic achieving greater than 14% quarter-over-quarter growth and 40% growth versus prior year.



Significantly strengthened financial position through debt refinancing, dramatically lowering cost of capital and extending maturity.

"The second quarter was highlighted by dramatic accomplishments across our entire organization and has positioned us to further build upon our commercial success," stated Herm Cukier, Chief Executive Officer of BDSI. "We have significant momentum with our core products and have strengthened the company's financial position. Our excellent performance in the second quarter is the fifth consecutive quarter of sustained and rapid growth. I believe our future is very promising, and as we raise our full-year BELBUCA and total company net sales expectations for the second time this year, we have great confidence in our growth trajectory into 2020 and beyond."

The company again increased its expectations for full-year 2019 BELBUCA net sales to $90 - $93 million, from the previous level of $83 - $88 million. The company also raised its total 2019 net sales expectations to $101 - $105 million, from the previous level of $92 - $100 million. Total net revenue expectations include $7 - $9 million of forecasted Symproic net sales, which is in line with the company's previous expectation.

With the strong performance achieved over the last five consecutive quarters, coupled with a solid balance sheet supporting the execution of the commercial growth plan, the company is raising its long-term combined net sales expectations for BELBUCA and Symproic to $425 - $500 million.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total Net Revenue. Total net revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $29.7 million, an increase of 50%, compared to $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 144%, compared to $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Total Net Product Sales. Total net product sales in the second quarter were $28.1 million, an increase of 42%, compared to $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 161% compared to $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. This includes net product sales of Symproic of $3.2 million in the initial quarter of commercialization following the acquisition of the product.

BELBUCA Net Sales. BELBUCA net sales in the second quarter were $24.1 million, an increase of 29%, compared to $18.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 147%, compared to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Total Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, were $22.0 million, compared to $17.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

GAAP Net Loss. GAAP net loss for the quarter was $11.1 million, or ($0.13) per share, compared to the loss of $3.8 million, or ($0.05) per share, for the first quarter of 2019 and a GAAP net loss of $9.8 million, or ($0.16) per share, in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net loss is driven by the one-time debt refinancing costs of $11.9 million.

EBITDA. EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 was $4.8 million or 16.1% of total net revenue, compared to $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and ($5.6) million in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP Net Income. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $4.4 million and reflects GAAP net loss excluding the non-recurring costs of the debt refinancing, stock-based compensation and non-cash amortization of intangible assets and warrant discounts.

Cash Position. BDSI had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $57.2 million as of June 30, 2019. Based on current guidance, the company anticipates having positive operating cash flow by the fourth quarter of 2019.

BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. DOLLARS, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,215 $ 43,822 Accounts receivable, net. 24,879 13,627 Inventory, net 9,974 5,406 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,298 3,188 Total current assets 95,366 66,043 Property and equipment, net 3,853 3,072 Goodwill 2,715 2,715 License and distribution rights, net 63,778 36,000 Other intangible assets, net 375 703 Total assets $ 166,087 $ 108,533 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 40,762 $ 21,539 Total current liabilities 40,762 21,539 Notes payable, net 58,448 51,652 Other long-term liabilities 727 5,600 Total liabilities 99,937 78,791 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized; Series A Non-Voting Convertible Preferred

Stock. $.001 par value, 2,093,155 shares outstanding at both June 30, 2019 and December

31, 2018, respectively; Series B Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock, $.001 par value,

1,716 and 3,100 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 2 2 Common Stock, $.001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively; 89,535,024 and 75,793,725 shares issued;89,519,533 and

70,778,234 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 88 71 Additional paid-in capital 432,358 381,004 Treasury stock, at cost, 15,491 shares (47 ) (47 ) Accumulated deficit (366,251 ) (351,288 ) Total stockholders' equity 66,150 29,742 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 166,087 $ 108,533

BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. DOLLARS, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Product sales $ 28,056 $ 10,766 $ 47,815 $ 20,604 Product royalty revenues 1,461 1,386 1,471 1,826 Contract revenue 160 23 160 1,026 Total Revenues: 29,677 12,175 49,446 23,456 Cost of sales 4,923 4,566 8,975 7,981 Expenses: Research and development: - 854 - 3,338 Sales, general and administrative 21,955 14,021 38,944 27,526 Total Expenses: 21,955 14,875 38,944 30,864 Income (loss) from operations 2,799 (7,266 ) 1,527 (15,389 ) Interest expense (13,937 ) (2,525 ) (16,498 ) (5,030 ) Other (expense) income, net 8 1 8 (6 ) Loss before income taxes $ (11,130 ) $ (9,790 ) $ (14,963 ) $ (20,425 ) Income tax benefit (expense) - 20 - (54 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (11,130 ) $ (9,770 ) $ (14,963 ) $ (20,479 ) Basic and diluted Weighted average common stock shares outstanding: 83,821,811 59,400,317 77,571,003 58,735,351 Basic and diluted loss per share: $ (0.13 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.35 )

BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. DOLLARS, IN THOUSANDS) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2018 Operating activities: Net loss $ (14,963 ) $ (20,479 ) Depreciation and amortization 168 456 Impairment loss on equipment - 78 Accretion of debt discount and loan costs 11,374 1,782 Amortization of intangible assets 3,187 2,578 Provision for inventory obsolescence 149 412 Stock-based compensation expense 2,711 4,004 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition: Accounts receivable (11,252 ) (423 ) Inventories (4,716 ) (489 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (110 ) 1,454 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,078 (1,118 ) Net cash flows from operating activities (4,374 ) (11,745 ) Investing activities: Product acquisitions (20,674 ) (1,951 ) Acquisitions of equipment (79 ) (122 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (20,753 ) (2,073 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 48,000 - Proceeds from issuance of Series B preferred stock - 50,000 Equity financing costs (410 ) (1,509 ) Proceeds from notes payable 60,000 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,070 306 Payment of notes payable (67,346 ) - Loss on refinancing of former debt (2,794 ) - Payment of deferred financing fees - (450 ) Net cash flows from financing activities 38,520 48,347 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 13,393 34,529 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 43,822 21,195 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 57,215 $ 55,724

BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP METRICS (U.S. DOLLARS, IN THOUSANDS) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP net income/(loss) to

EBITDA (non-GAAP) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income/(loss) $ (11,130 ) $ (9,770 ) $ (14,963 ) $ (20,479 ) Add back: Provision for income taxes - (20 ) - 53 Net interest expense 13,929 2,525 16,490 5,037 Depreciation and amortization 1,981 1,679 3,356 3,199 EBITDA $ 4,780 $ (5,586 ) $ 4,883 $ (12,190 ) Reconciliation of GAAP net income/(loss) to

non-GAAP net income/(loss) GAAP net income/(loss) $ (11,130 ) $ (9,770 ) $ (14,963 ) $ (20,479 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 1,569 1,084 2,712 4,005 Amortization of intangible assets 1,898 1,289 3,187 2,578 Amortization of warrant discount 179 269 448 538 Non-recurring financial impact of debt refinance 11,866 - 11,866 - Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 4,382 $ (7,128 ) $ 3,250 $ (13,358 )

