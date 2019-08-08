BioDelivery Sciences Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results and Raises Net Sales Expectations

BELBUCA® Net Sales Increased 147% versus Prior Year to All-Time High of $24.1 Million
Raises Full-Year BELBUCA Net Sales Expectations to $90 - $93 Million
Raises Full-Year Total Company Net Sales Expectations to $101 - $105 Million
Raises Long-Term Combined Net Sales Expectations for BELBUCA and Symproic® to $425 - $500 Million
RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), a rapidly growing commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, today reported strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, as well as the following operational and performance highlights:
Key Business Highlights
- Total company net revenue increased by 144% versus the prior year period to a new all-time high of $29.7 million. This growth was driven by BELBUCA® (buprenorphine buccal film), CIII sales of $24.1 million, an increase of 147% versus the prior year period, and the addition of Symproic® (naldemedine) tablets 0.2 mg to the commercial portfolio.
- Total BELBUCA prescriptions of more than 80,000 for the quarter was the highest ever for any three-month period. In addition, prescription growth for BELBUCA reached an all-time year-over-year record increase of 44,560 prescriptions, representing a 125% increase year-over-year and a 23% increase versus the prior quarter.
- Achieved a new all-time high of 6,579 unique BELBUCA prescribers during the quarter.
- Delivered highest ever number of quarterly prescriptions for Symproic achieving greater than 14% quarter-over-quarter growth and 40% growth versus prior year.
- Significantly strengthened financial position through debt refinancing, dramatically lowering cost of capital and extending maturity.
"The second quarter was highlighted by dramatic accomplishments across our entire organization and has positioned us to further build upon our commercial success," stated Herm Cukier, Chief Executive Officer of BDSI. "We have significant momentum with our core products and have strengthened the company's financial position. Our excellent performance in the second quarter is the fifth consecutive quarter of sustained and rapid growth. I believe our future is very promising, and as we raise our full-year BELBUCA and total company net sales expectations for the second time this year, we have great confidence in our growth trajectory into 2020 and beyond."
The company again increased its expectations for full-year 2019 BELBUCA net sales to $90 - $93 million, from the previous level of $83 - $88 million. The company also raised its total 2019 net sales expectations to $101 - $105 million, from the previous level of $92 - $100 million. Total net revenue expectations include $7 - $9 million of forecasted Symproic net sales, which is in line with the company's previous expectation.
With the strong performance achieved over the last five consecutive quarters, coupled with a solid balance sheet supporting the execution of the commercial growth plan, the company is raising its long-term combined net sales expectations for BELBUCA and Symproic to $425 - $500 million.
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Total Net Revenue. Total net revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $29.7 million, an increase of 50%, compared to $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 144%, compared to $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Total Net Product Sales. Total net product sales in the second quarter were $28.1 million, an increase of 42%, compared to $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 161% compared to $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. This includes net product sales of Symproic of $3.2 million in the initial quarter of commercialization following the acquisition of the product.
BELBUCA Net Sales. BELBUCA net sales in the second quarter were $24.1 million, an increase of 29%, compared to $18.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 147%, compared to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Total Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, were $22.0 million, compared to $17.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.
GAAP Net Loss. GAAP net loss for the quarter was $11.1 million, or ($0.13) per share, compared to the loss of $3.8 million, or ($0.05) per share, for the first quarter of 2019 and a GAAP net loss of $9.8 million, or ($0.16) per share, in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net loss is driven by the one-time debt refinancing costs of $11.9 million.
EBITDA. EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 was $4.8 million or 16.1% of total net revenue, compared to $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and ($5.6) million in the second quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP Net Income. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $4.4 million and reflects GAAP net loss excluding the non-recurring costs of the debt refinancing, stock-based compensation and non-cash amortization of intangible assets and warrant discounts.
Cash Position. BDSI had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $57.2 million as of June 30, 2019. Based on current guidance, the company anticipates having positive operating cash flow by the fourth quarter of 2019.
|
|BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|(U.S. DOLLARS, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|June 30,
|December 31,
|
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents
|$
| 57,215
|
|$
| 43,822
|
|
|
| Accounts receivable, net.
|
| 24,879
|
|
| 13,627
|
|
|
| Inventory, net
|
| 9,974
|
|
| 5,406
|
|
|
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
| 3,298
|
|
| 3,188
|
|
|
| Total current assets
|
| 95,366
|
|
| 66,043
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
| 3,853
|
|
| 3,072
|
|
|
|Goodwill
|
| 2,715
|
|
| 2,715
|
|
|
|License and distribution rights, net
|
| 63,778
|
|
| 36,000
|
|
|
|Other intangible assets, net
|
| 375
|
|
| 703
|
|
|
| Total assets
|$
| 166,087
|
|$
| 108,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
| Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
| 40,762
|
|$
| 21,539
|
|
|
| Total current liabilities
|
| 40,762
|
|
| 21,539
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notes payable, net
|
| 58,448
|
|
| 51,652
|
|
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
| 727
|
|
| 5,600
|
|
|
| Total liabilities
|
| 99,937
|
|
| 78,791
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|Preferred Stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized; Series A Non-Voting Convertible Preferred
Stock. $.001 par value, 2,093,155 shares outstanding at both June 30, 2019 and December
31, 2018, respectively; Series B Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock, $.001 par value,
1,716 and 3,100 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|
| 2
|
|
| 2
|
|
|
|Common Stock, $.001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively; 89,535,024 and 75,793,725 shares issued;89,519,533 and
70,778,234 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|
| 88
|
|
| 71
|
|
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
| 432,358
|
|
| 381,004
|
|
|
|Treasury stock, at cost, 15,491 shares
|
| (47
|)
|
| (47
|)
|
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
| (366,251
|)
|
| (351,288
|)
|
|
| Total stockholders' equity
|
| 66,150
|
|
| 29,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
| 166,087
|
|$
| 108,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|(U.S. DOLLARS, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Product sales
|$
| 28,056
|
|$
| 10,766
|
|
|$
| 47,815
|
|$
| 20,604
|
|
|
| Product royalty revenues
|
| 1,461
|
|
| 1,386
|
|
|
| 1,471
|
|
| 1,826
|
|
|
| Contract revenue
|
| 160
|
|
| 23
|
|
|
| 160
|
|
| 1,026
|
|
|
| Total Revenues:
|
| 29,677
|
|
| 12,175
|
|
|
| 49,446
|
|
| 23,456
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of sales
|
| 4,923
|
|
| 4,566
|
|
|
| 8,975
|
|
| 7,981
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Research and development:
|
| -
|
|
| 854
|
|
|
| -
|
|
| 3,338
|
|
|
| Sales, general and administrative
|
| 21,955
|
|
| 14,021
|
|
|
| 38,944
|
|
| 27,526
|
|
|
| Total Expenses:
|
|21,955
|
|
|14,875
|
|
|
|38,944
|
|
|30,864
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|
|2,799
|
|
|(7,266
|)
|
|
|1,527
|
|
|(15,389
|)
|
|
|Interest expense
|
| (13,937
|)
|
| (2,525
|)
|
|
| (16,498
|)
|
| (5,030
|)
|
|
|Other (expense) income, net
|
| 8
|
|
| 1
|
|
|
| 8
|
|
| (6
|)
|
|
|Loss before income taxes
|$
| (11,130
|)
|$
| (9,790
|)
|
|$
| (14,963
|)
|$
| (20,425
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|
| -
|
|
| 20
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|(54
|)
|
|
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
| (11,130
|)
|$
| (9,770
|)
|
|$
| (14,963
|)
|$
| (20,479
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average common stock shares outstanding:
|
| 83,821,811
|
|
| 59,400,317
|
|
|
| 77,571,003
|
|
| 58,735,351
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted loss per share:
|$
| (0.13
|)
|$
| (0.16
|)
|
|$
| (0.19
|)
|$
| (0.35
|)
|
|
|
|BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|(U.S. DOLLARS, IN THOUSANDS)
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|Net loss
|
|$
| (14,963
|)
|$
| (20,479
|)
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
| 168
|
|
| 456
|
|
|
|
|Impairment loss on equipment
|
| -
|
|
| 78
|
|
|
|
|Accretion of debt discount and loan costs
|
| 11,374
|
|
| 1,782
|
|
|
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
| 3,187
|
|
| 2,578
|
|
|
|
|Provision for inventory obsolescence
|
| 149
|
|
| 412
|
|
|
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
| 2,711
|
|
| 4,004
|
|
|
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|
| (11,252
|)
|
| (423
|)
|
|
|
|Inventories
|
| (4,716
|)
|
| (489
|)
|
|
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
| (110
|)
|
| 1,454
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
| 9,078
|
|
| (1,118
|)
|
|
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|(4,374
|)
|
|(11,745
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Product acquisitions
|
| (20,674
|)
|
| (1,951
|)
|
|
|
|Acquisitions of equipment
|
| (79
|)
|
| (122
|)
|
|
|Net cash flows from investing activities
|
| (20,753
|)
|
| (2,073
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
| 48,000
|
|
| -
|
|
|
|
|Proceeds from issuance of Series B preferred stock
|
| -
|
|
| 50,000
|
|
|
|
|Equity financing costs
|
| (410
|)
|
| (1,509
|)
|
|
|
|Proceeds from notes payable
|
| 60,000
|
|
| -
|
|
|
|
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
| 1,070
|
|
| 306
|
|
|
|
|Payment of notes payable
|
| (67,346
|)
|
| -
|
|
|
|
|Loss on refinancing of former debt
|
| (2,794
|)
|
| -
|
|
|
|
|Payment of deferred financing fees
|
| -
|
|
| (450
|)
|
|
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|
|38,520
|
|
|48,347
|
|
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|13,393
|
|
|34,529
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
| 43,822
|
|
| 21,195
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
| 57,215
|
|$
| 55,724
|
|
|BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP METRICS
|
|
|(U.S. DOLLARS, IN THOUSANDS)
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP net income/(loss) to
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP net income/(loss)
|
|$
| (11,130
|)
|$
| (9,770
|)
|
|$
| (14,963
|)
|$
| (20,479
|)
|
|
| Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Provision for income taxes
|
|
|-
|
|
|(20
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|53
|
|
|
| Net interest expense
|
|
|13,929
|
|
|2,525
|
|
|
|16,490
|
|
|5,037
|
|
|
| Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|1,981
|
|
|1,679
|
|
|
|3,356
|
|
|3,199
|
|
|
|EBITDA
|
|$
| 4,780
|
|$
| (5,586
|)
|
|$
| 4,883
|
|$
| (12,190
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP net income/(loss) to
non-GAAP net income/(loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP net income/(loss)
|
|$
| (11,130
|)
|$
| (9,770
|)
|
|$
| (14,963
|)
|$
| (20,479
|)
|
|
| Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|1,569
|
|
|1,084
|
|
|
|2,712
|
|
|4,005
|
|
|
| Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|1,898
|
|
|1,289
|
|
|
|3,187
|
|
|2,578
|
|
|
| Amortization of warrant discount
|
|
|179
|
|
|269
|
|
|
|448
|
|
|538
|
|
|
| Non-recurring financial impact of debt refinance
|
|11,866
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|11,866
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP net income/(loss)
|
|$
| 4,382
|
|$
| (7,128
|)
|
|$
| 3,250
|
|$
| (13,358
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
