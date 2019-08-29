BioDelivery Sciences Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations





RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), a rapidly growing commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, today announced that Herm Cukier, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:



2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10:55 AM ET

Link to webcast: https://cc.talkpoint.com/well001/090419a_js/?entity=50_5VBJF6P

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:15 AM ET

Link to webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/bdsi/

Janney Montgomery Scott Healthcare Conference 2019 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:30 AM ET

Replays of the Wells Fargo and H.C. Wainwright conference presentations will be archived on the Company's website and made available for 60 days.



ABOUT BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products and those in development address serious and debilitating conditions such as chronic pain, breakthrough cancer pain, opioid dependence, and opioid-induced constipation.

