BioCardia Announces Issuance of European Patent for Breakthrough Diagnostic Assay for Patient Selection Prior to Cardiac Cell Therapy Delivery





SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [OTC: BCDA], a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, today announced that the European Patent Office has issued the Company Patent No: 3063172 for "Methods of Measuring Potential for Therapeutic Potency and Defining Dosages for Autologous Cell Therapies."



Today, autologous cardiac cell therapy - where a patient's own cells are used - is challenged by patient variation, which makes outcomes unpredictable, and by the high costs associated with manufacturing single-batch therapy remotely for each patient. BioCardia's new patent addresses a potential solution to these problems - a diagnostic approach for patient selection that identifies a specific biomarker signature in a patient's bone marrow. This test enables a physician to determine if a patient is a good candidate for either of the Company's two lead clinical indications of heart failure or chronic myocardial ischemia prior to treatment, allowing for point-of-care processing of the therapy and eliminating the significant expense of selecting and processing cells remotely.

"Our diagnostic assay is a potential breakthrough in improving outcomes and dramatically reducing costs for autologous cardiac cell therapy," said BioCardia CEO Peter Altman PhD. "The assay serves as a quality control means of selecting the most appropriate patients for therapy and may in the future be used to set dosages for therapy. It also avoids the potential technical hurdles of allogenic cell therapy, using donor cells, which can create risks for patients."

The Company has an issued United States patent covering this technology, as well as additional patents and patents pending for other proprietary technology related to its stem cell therapies in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and India.

