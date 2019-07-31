Quantcast

See headlines for BMNM
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Bimini Capital Management to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 01:49:00 PM EDT


    VERO BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCBB:BMNM) ("Bimini" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release results for the second quarter of 2019 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

    Earnings Conference Call Details

    An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, August 9, 2019, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 312-5414. International callers dial (408) 940-3877. The conference passcode is 9651157. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.biminicapital.com, and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until September 10, 2019.

    About Bimini Capital Management, Inc.

    Bimini Capital Management, Inc. is an asset manager that invests primarily in residential mortgage-related securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

    Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bimini Advisors Holdings, LLC ("Bimini Advisors"), we serve as the external manager of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ("Orchid"). Orchid is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (NYSE:ORC).  Orchid is managed to earn returns on the spread between the yield on its assets and its costs, including the interest expense on the funds it borrows. As Orchid's external manager, Bimini Advisors receives management fees and expense reimbursements for managing Orchid's investment portfolio and day-to-day operations.  Pursuant to the terms of the management agreement, Bimini Advisors provides Orchid with its management team, including its officers, along with appropriate support personnel. Bimini Advisors is at all times subject to the supervision and oversight of Orchid's board of directors and has only such functions and authority as are delegated to it.

    We also manage the portfolio of our wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Palm Capital, LLC ("Royal Palm"). Royal Palm is managed with an investment strategy similar to that of Orchid.  Bimini Capital Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

    CONTACT:

    Bimini Capital Management, Inc.

    Robert E. Cauley, 772-231-1400

    Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

    www.biminicapital.com

    Source: Bimini Capital Management, INC

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: BMNM, ORC




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8175.42
    -98.19  ▼  1.19%
    DJIA 26864.27
    -333.75  ▼  1.23%
    S&P 500 2980.38
    -32.80  ▼  1.09%
    Data as of Jul 31, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar