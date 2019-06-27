Bilibili Obtains Exclusive Animation Rights to "The Three-Body Problem"



SHANGHAI, China, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. ("Bilibili" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, today announced that it has acquired exclusive animation rights for "The Three-Body Problem," the epic, award-winning science fiction trilogy written by Cixin Liu. The announcement was made during the Company's 10th anniversary celebration ceremony held in Shanghai.



Under terms of the IP agreement, Bilibili holds exclusive rights including animating the series based on "The Three-Body Problem" trilogy novels, as well as adapting the animation across a wide array of formats including mobile games, movies, comic, audio dramas and other IP-related derivative products.



Mr. Rui Chen, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bilibili, said, "‘The Three-Body Problem' is one of the most well-known science fiction novels in China and worldwide. We are very excited to have the opportunity to shepherd this thrilling science fiction trilogy from literature to animation. Our adaptation plans include leveraging our capabilities across the entertainment industry spectrum, which includes entertainment formats such as games, comic, and other IP-related derivatives. Home to China's young generations that look for premium content, our community has a growing interest in science fiction, making Bilibili an ideal platform to distribute, expand on, and amplify this beloved IP's full commercial potential."



The hard science fiction novel "The Three-Body Problem" was originally published in 2006, and followed by two subsequent novels, "The Dark Forest" and "Death's End" to form the world-renowned "The Three-Body Problem" trilogy. "The Three-Body Problem" has since received considerable recognition worldwide, including the Galaxy Award, China's most distinguished science fiction award. Following its translation into English, "The Three-Body Problem" was the first Asian novel ever to win a Hugo Award for Best Novel, and it has also been nominated for the Nebula Award for Best Novel.



About Bilibili Inc.



Bilibili represents the iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili's users to its content and communities.

