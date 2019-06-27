Beyond Meat® Burgers Available Starting July 1st at All Chanticleer Holdings Partners Better Burger Brands



Little Big Burger, Burgers Grilled Right and American Burger Company Now Offering Guests a 100 Percent Vegan Positioned Patty

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) ("Chanticleer" or the "Company"), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized restaurant brands, today announced that Beyond Meat® (NASDAQ:BYND) burgers will be available starting July 1st at its multiple better burger brands locations, offering consumers a 100 percent plant-based Beyond Burger® patty.



Burgers Grilled Right Beyond Meat Burger





Participating brands include Little Big Burger, American Burger Company, and Burgers Grilled Right, comprising 45-plus individual store locations. Each brand has designed its own unique burger build using fresh local ingredients. The Beyond Burger patty is free from GMOs, gluten and soy and has lower saturated fat than regular beef, but still delivers flame-broiled flavor and 20g of plant-based protein.

Fred Glick, Chanticleer Holdings President, stated, "With roughly one-third of consumers identifying as flexitarians, we're excited to now officially have our menus offer consumers burgers which provide a plant-based alternative to our current menu offerings. We also understand that consumers are more conscious than ever about making responsible food choices that are not only healthy, but that also take sustainability and ethical considerations into account. The desire for an alternative like this was one of the most repeated requests made by our own customers in our recently completed consumer study."

Glick concluded, "With recent notable traffic increases cited by brands like Del Taco and Burger King who have too launched plant-based alternatives in their menus, we are cautiously optimistic we have the potential to see similar results as this new offering replaces our previous already popular veggie burger offerings."

According to data from Innova Market Insights, there has been a 45 percent average annual growth of food & beverage launches with a vegan positioning (CAGR, 2013-2017). New launches with a vegan positioning increased its market penetration in Europe from 1.5 percent in 2013, to 7 percent in 2017.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: www.chanticleerholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the companies do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

