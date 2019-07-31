Beyond Meat® Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock





EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) ("Beyond Meat"), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $160.00 per share. Of the shares being offered, 250,000 are being offered by Beyond Meat and the remaining 3,000,000 shares are being offered by existing stockholders. Certain of such existing stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 487,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price. The gross proceeds to Beyond Meat from the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering costs, are expected to be $40.0 million. Beyond Meat intends to use the net proceeds received by it from the offering (i) to continue to increase its production and supply capabilities, (ii) to pay for marketing and promotional activities, and (iii) for general working capital purposes.



The offering is expected to close on or about August 5, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Beyond Meat will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock offered by the existing stockholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse are serving as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch and Jefferies are also acting as book-running managers, and William Blair and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at +1 (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on July 31, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

