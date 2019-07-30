Beyond Air™ Schedules First Fiscal Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast



Call scheduled for Wednesday, August 14th at 4:30pm Eastern Time

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. and REHOVOT, Israel, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, today announced it will report financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, August 14, and will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time.



Conference Call & Webcast

Wednesday, August 14th @ 4:30pm ET

Domestic: 877-407-0784 International: 201-689-8560 Passcode: 13692522 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135344

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System that uses NO generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The Beyond Air NO Delivery System can generate up to 400 ppm of NO for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for lower respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System in clinical trials for the treatment of bronchiolitis and severe lung infections such as nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

