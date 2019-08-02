betterU Education Corp. Mobile App launch a success in India





OTTAWA, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BTRU) (FRANKFURT:5OGA), (the "Company" or "betterU") is pleased to announce the launch of their mobile app in parallel to their National Skills Development Corporation ("NSDC") partnership announcement held at a Press Conference on July 15th 2019 in Delhi India. The Company has been waiting to see how the app has been performing before announcing the details of the launch.



The launch of the Company's mobile app is an important milestone required to support betterU's revenue strategy and drive more awareness and user access to their library of global educators. India has the highest average data usage per smartphone in the world according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report released in June 2019. It has also become the world's fastest-growing market for mobile applications on both the Apple iOS and Google's Android Play Store and leads in the greatest number of mobile app downloaded across both platforms, according to app market data and insights company App Annie. betterU has been focused over the last year on developing the right tools to ensure that their offering can be accessed through the most common channels in India.



betterU's app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, has already been downloaded over 1600 times in the last two weeks, is receiving good ratings and has no application crashes. The beta launch was a great test of the development efforts of the Company, having integrated their entire catalogue of global education partners as well as integrating betterU's Upskill Engine, which is focused on supporting individualized skill development for jobs across industries within India. The development of Upskill Engine is ongoing and will continue to advance as more partnerships are realized through NSDC and India's 38 Sector Skill Councils (SSC) which NSDC is working to support betterU on. The Upskill Engine is a key priority for betterU as it helps guide a user to through a self-assessment defined by each SSC, then it will provide a learning path of recommended courses the user would require to complete in order to advance their skills specifically for their job of interest.

All marketing efforts going forward will be to drive users to download the mobile app so that no matter where they are, they can access the best education from around the world.

About betterU

betterU, an online education technology company, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world in order to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The Company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated ecosystem. betterU's offerings can be categorized into four broad functions: to compliment school programs with flexible KG-12 programs preparing children for their next stage of education, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one's existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.

