    betterU Education Corp. Announces No Material Change

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 27, 2019, 03:16:00 PM EDT


    OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betterU Education Corp. (TSX-V:SRA) ("betterU" or the "Company") is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") to comment on recent trading activity of its common shares.

    The Company announces that it is not aware of any material undisclosed developments and has no material information or change to report at this time. betterU is also unaware of any material undisclosed change related to the Company that would explain the recent movements in the price of its common shares.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

    For further information contact:

    Bradley Loiselle

    President & CEO

    1-613-695-4100 Ext. 233

    Email: ir@betteru.ca

    Source: BETTERU EDUCATION

