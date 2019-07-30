betterU Education Corp. Announces Close of Private Placement





OTTAWA, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BTRU) (FRANKFURT:5OGA), (the "Company" or "betterU") is pleased to announce that it has decided to close the non-brokered private placement having completed $409,000, issuing 5,842,857 Units at a deemed price of $0.07 per Unit. Each Unit consists of a Common share and a full warrant ("Unit"). Each full warrant can be exercised for two years at a price of $0.15. A finder's fee of 7% in cash and 7% in warrants can be exercised for 12 months at a price of $0.15 may be paid on a portion of the private placement.



The private placement has been closed so the Company can focus on current opportunities in the pipeline. The proceeds will be used for working capital purposes.

This financing and all securities proposed to be issued thereunder are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the private placement are subject to a four month and one-day hold period from date of issuance.

About betterU

betterU, an online education technology company, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world in order to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The Company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated ecosystem. betterU's offerings can be categorized into four broad functions: to compliment school programs with flexible KG-12 programs preparing children for their next stage of education, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one's existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.

