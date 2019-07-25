betterU Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order





OTTAWA, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BTRU) (FRANKFURT:5OGA), (the "Company" or "betterU") announces that its annual financial statements, the related management's discussion and analysis and the related officer certifications for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") will be delayed beyond the filing deadline of July 29, 2019. The Company has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), however there is no guarantee that one will be issued.



The reason for the default in filing the Annual Filings prior to the required deadline is that the Company's Auditors, Welch LLP, resigned as auditors effective July 12, 2019. betterU's financial team and CEO had been in discussions with Welch for several months prior to the upcoming audit working to ensure they would be able to support the company. Welch LLP, having been the Company's auditors for several years, also knew of the upcoming audit requirements. As the Company had been working to overcoming funding challenges over the last year, Welch LLP was kept informed of, and continued to support, the Company. On July 3, 2019, the Company closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $500,000, as previously disclosed, and provided Welch LLP with full payment of outstanding liabilities, including interest totaling $53,277. The week following, Welch LLP resigned as auditors of the Company. At no time did Welch LLP indicate to the Company that it would not perform the audit for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The Company is in the process of engaging a replacement auditor.

If the management cease trade order is issued, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12- 203 - Management Cease Trade Orders by providing updates of the status of this default on a bi-weekly basis by way of a news release and material change report.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jason Burke CFO & Director

