betterU Announces BDO Canada LLP as Company Auditors





OTTAWA, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BTRU) (FRANKFURT:5OGA), (the "Company" or "betterU") is pleased to announce that after review of multiple proposals, the Company has approved and executed on an agreement with BDO Canada LLP as their new auditors to support not only the Company's annual financial audit for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 but also ongoing advisory services and as a long-term partner. The audit process is expected to commence immediately.



BDO was selected because of its deep experience with technology and global focused companies such as betterU. BDO serves over 1,500 companies in the Canadian technology sector and over 5,000 across North America. With dedicated Centres of Excellence across Canada and around the world, BDO is structured to support the technology sector's requirements for rapid growth, while being able to adapt to change, understand global trends and support companies that are pioneering disruptive technologies with unique global positioning such as betterU. There are many areas that BDO will be able to support betterU including their understanding of the start-up environment from pre-revenue through scaling to a mature business, supporting both local and international standards as well as supporting betterU with more personal involvement and attentiveness as not just auditors, but business advisors providing their depth and breadth of resources and services globally.

About betterU

betterU, an online education technology company, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world in order to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The Company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated ecosystem. betterU's offerings can be categorized into four broad functions: to compliment school programs with flexible KG-12 programs preparing children for their next stage of education, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one's existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.

