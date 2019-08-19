Better Choice Company Appoints Pet Industry Veteran Ian Weiss as Vice President of Sales



Brings to Bear Nearly Two Decades of Strategic, Sales and Channel Partner Experience in the Pet Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB:BTTR) (the "Company" or "Better Choice"), a global animal health and wellness CBD company, announced today the appointment of Ian Weiss as Vice President of Sales, effective immediately. Mr. Weiss has nearly two decades experience as a sales leader with a track record of success in establishing channel partners, cultivating account relationships and delivering strong financial results and profitable growth in the pet industry.



"Ian has spent his entire career in the pet food, treat and supplies industry, delivering profitable growth while developing key relationships with industry distributors across the county," said Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO of Better Choice. "He's the perfect fit for Better Choice as we continue to position ourselves as a leading global health and wellness company for animals."

Mr. Weiss previously served as vice president of sales at Arlee Pet Products. During his tenure, he launched several Pet Specialty brands which achieved cross channel, national distribution in his first year and continued to increase sales volume and market share year-over year. He was also instrumental in increasing company profit margins by implementing processes to manage a hybrid sales plan covering two-step distribution, E-Commerce drop shipping, retailer direct sales and direct to consumer sales. In addition, he successfully launched the Comfurt Collar product line in 2017, which eventually was carried by more than 1,200 retail locations within one year.

As the national director of sales at Dogswell, Mr. Weiss developed and achieved company target goals of 30% year-over-year growth, while implementing a goal-based bonus program aligning overall company growth targets with the individual targets of each team member (100% of goal achieved first year).

Mr. Weiss served in management roles within several divisions of Central Garden and Pet. He was directly responsible for fostering relationships between the company, it's vendors and customers while growing sales within the Pet Specialty and Grocery channels. While at Central, he spearheaded the sales implementation of successful licensed promotional programs with The Walt Disney Company, MLB and the NFL.

"I am excited to join Better Choice, a company that has quickly developed a reputation for being the leader in animal wellness CBD products," said Mr. Weiss. "I look forward to sharing my vast experiences and tapping into my extensive relationships with distributors and retailers throughout North America."

Mr. Weiss holds a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from the University of Massachusetts.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Better Choice Company, Inc., is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to, and promote, a higher quality of life. Better Choice, an animal health and wellness CBD company, has acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra-premium, all-natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products, and Bona Vida, Inc., an innovative emerging CBD platform, focused on developing a portfolio of brand and product verticals within the animal and human health and wellness space. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

