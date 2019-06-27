Better Choice Company and Authentic Brands Group to Launch Elvis Presley Hound Dog Pet Wellness Products





NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB:BTTR)(the "Company" or "Better Choice"), an animal health and wellness CBD company, today announced a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group ("ABG"), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company and owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises LLC, to launch an all-new line of CBD pet products under the Elvis Presley Hound Dog brand.



"We're thrilled to partner with ABG on the launch of all-new Elvis Presley products," said Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO of Better Choice. "It's important to align Better Choice with brands that are iconic and have global consumer appeal. As one of the most celebrated figures in music and pop culture and avid dog lover, The King of Rock ‘n' Roll's influence is unmatched."

ABG is a powerhouse brand development, marketing and entertainment company. In addition to the Elvis Presley brand, its global portfolio of brands includes entertainment brands such as Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe, Shaquille O'Neal and Greg Norman, world-famous fashion, street and active brands such as Nautica, Aéropostale, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Prince and Spyder, and its most recently acquired renowned media property, Sports Illustrated.

"Better Choice's dedication to championing the health and wellness of ‘man's best friend' is admirable and we are pleased to join them in their mission through this partnership," added Daniel W. Dienst, Executive Vice Chairman, ABG. "Launching Elvis Presley Hound Dog chews and treats infused with CBD is a natural extension of the Elvis Presley brand as Elvis loved his dogs as much as we do. We are excited to collaborate with Better Choice on this category."

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Better Choice Company, Inc., is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to, and promote, a higher quality of life. Better Choice, an animal health and wellness CBD company, has acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra-premium, all-natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products, and Bona Vida, Inc., an innovative emerging CBD platform, focused on developing a portfolio of brand and product verticals within the animal and human health and wellness space. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

About Authentic Brands Group​

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG manages, elevates, and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels and more than 4,950 branded freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world. ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business, and immersive brand experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms, and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Michael Jackson® (managed brand), Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel®, and Henredon®. For more information, please visit authenticbrandsgroup.com.

