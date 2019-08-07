Quantcast

    Bessor Renegotiates Redhill Option Payments

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    NANAIMO, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) ("Bessor") is pleased to announce that it and Homegold Resources Inc. have agreed to modify certain terms of the Redhill project Option Agreement. The original Agreement required a $40,000 cash option payment in 2019 and 2020. In the modified Agreement, the 2019 option payment will comprise $7,500 cash and 300,000 shares while the 2020 option payment will comprise $12,500 cash, 500,000 shares and a further exploration expenditure of $100,000 or the option is terminated. As well, the final option payment due on the tenth anniversary has been increased by $20,000 to $255,000. The amendments are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

    BESSOR MINERALS INC.

    Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo.

    President, CEO & Director

    For further information, contact:

    Investor Relations

    Tel: 250-729-0453

    Email: info@bessorminerals.com

    Website: www.bessorminerals.com  

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

    Source: Bessor Minerals Inc.

