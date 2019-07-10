Berry Petroleum to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results August 7; Hold Conference Call August 8

DALLAS, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry" or the "Company") today announced it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after the close of U.S financial markets.
The Company will host a conference call Thursday, August 8, 2019 to discuss these results:
|Live Call Date:
|Thursday, August 8, 2019
|Live Call Time:
|11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Pacific Time)
|Live Call Dial-in:
|877-491-5169 from the U.S.
|
|720-405-2254 from international locations
|Live Call Passcode:
|5797269
|
|
A live audio webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at berrypetroleum.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:
|Replay Dates:
|Through Thursday, August 22, 2019
|Replay Dial-in:
|855-859-2056 from the U.S.
|
|404-537-3406 from international locations
|Replay Passcode:
|5797269
|
|
A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at berrypetroleum.com/investors.
About Berry Petroleum
Berry Petroleum Corporation is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.berrypetroleum.com.
Contact:
Berry Petroleum CorporationTodd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations
(661) 616-3811
ir@bry.com
