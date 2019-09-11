Beroni Group Launches its First-Ever Japan-Made Stem Cell Based Regenerative Skincare Products in the Rapidly Growing Chinese Consumer Market





NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group Limited (NSX: BTG) (OTCQX:BNIGF) ("Company") is pleased to announce that after five months of filing the registration, it has now secured the approval of China Food and Drug Administration to distribute Japan-made regenerative skincare products to the rapidly growing Chinese consumer market. These cosmetic products are in the form of skincare lotions and facial masks and have been branded as the ODd BeroniFacial Care Series. Beroni Japan, the Company's subsidiary in Japan, helps with the product research and design and outsources the manufacturing to a large OEM Japanese regenerative cosmetics production company.

Skin Rejuvenation and Wrinkle Care Lotions



Skin Rejuvenation and Wrinkle Care Facial Masks





Beroni China has signed a distribution agreement with a large online retailer in Guangzhou, China early this year to distribute the ODd Beroni Facial Care Series products. It is also selling the skincare cosmetics through its e-commerce channels especially on the popular JD.com, one of the two massive B2C online retailers in China.

Regenerative skincare products are becoming increasingly popular in Japan. In addition to its high quality cosmetic and beauty products, Japan has led the world in using cutting edge technologies to develop new age of anti-aging stem cell products.

Beroni plans to expand its regenerative skincare products to other Asian markets as the Japanese quality of cosmetics is highly regarded in these markets.

About Beroni Group Limited (NSX: BTG) (OTCQX:BNIGF)

Beroni Group is an international biotechnological company listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and on the OTC markets in the USA. It currently has four core businesses - cell therapies, developing new anti-cancer drugs, e-commerce platform for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, and detection & diagnosis of infectious diseases.

Beroni Group's overall strategic goal is to become a world's leading enterprise in the biotechnology, life sciences and environmental science industries.

