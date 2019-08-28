Quantcast

See headlines for BNIGF
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Beroni Group Incorporates New PENAO Company with University of New South Wales to Develop the Next Generation Anti-Cancer Drug

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 09:30:00 AM EDT


    NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group Limited (NSX: BTG) (OTCQX:BNIGF) ("Beroni" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it and NewSouth Innovations Pty Ltd ("NSi"), a subsidiary of the University of New South Wales in Australia, have established  a  new company named PENAO Pty Ltd ("PENAO Company") to take over the drug development process and licensing rights of the potentially groundbreaking anti-cancer drug PENAO from Cystemix Pty Ltd ("Cystemix").

    Both NSi and Beroni are the shareholders of PENAO Company with the former holding 60% of the shares and the latter holding the remaining 40%. Upon further injection of funds by Beroni, the existing resources including the licensing rights will be transferred from Cystemix to PENAO Company for PENAO Company to continue to advance the clinical development and commercialization of the anti-cancer drug. The Phase II clinical trial is expected to commence as soon as funding is in place.

    Beroni will invest a total of $9.45 million through tranches over a 2-year period until the end of the Phase II clinical trial. Beroni will also be granted a right to acquire a further 11% shares in the PENAO Company during the period commencing when 50% patient enrolment of a Phase II trial and ending within 2 months after Phase II trial completion for $5.5 million. Beroni is in the process of raising the funds to invest in this drug development initiative.

    About Beroni Group Limited (NSX: BTG) (OTCQX:BNIGF)

    Beroni Group is an international biotechnological company listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and on the OTC markets in the USA. It currently has four core businesses - cell therapies, developing new anti-cancer drugs, e-commerce platform for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, and detection & diagnosis of infectious diseases.

    Beroni Group's overall strategic goal is to become a world's leading enterprise in the biotechnology, life sciences and environmental science industries.

    For further information please contact:

    Mr Jacky Zhang Executive Chairman Tel: +86 1851 6931 911

    E: jacky.zhang@beronigroup.com

    Mr Peter Wong Executive Director & CFO Tel: +61 423 727 580

    E: pwong@beronigroup.com

    Source: Beroni Group Limited

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: BNIGF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7826.15
    -0.80  ▼  0.01%
    DJIA 25890.65
    112.75  ▲  0.44%
    S&P 500 2877.07
    7.91  ▲  0.28%
    Data as of Aug 28, 2019 | 11:14AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar