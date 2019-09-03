Beroni Group Expands Into Strategic Relationship With Jinshui Science & Education Park In Zhengzhou, China



PLACEHOLDER, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group Limited (NSX: BTG)(OTCQX:BNIGF) ("Beroni" or the "Company") and Zhengzhou Jinshui Science & Education Park ("Jinshui Park") have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly develop stem cell technologies in China.



Jinshui Park, a sprawling high-tech industrial development zone, is located in the Jinshui District of Zhengzhou city, Henan Province, China. It has attracted many local and overseas technology companies in setting up research, technology and operational centres. Jinshui Park is also designated as a "Free Trade Zone" in China.

Under the strategic agreement, Beroni will help set up the facility and infrastructure to (1) provide research in stem cell technology; (2) develop a national technology innovation centre; (3) establish an international precision medicine service centre; (4) create an immunotherapy resource and exchange centre; and (5) provide modern integrated aged and medical care services. A new company in partnership with a related entity of Jinshui Park will be formed for this business venture. Jinshui Park has agreed to provide the office facilities, related infrastructure, and local government guidance and support. Beroni will be responsible to develop and implement the business plan, to raise the necessary funds from local and overseas sources, and to recruit local and international talents.

"We are pleased to be able to work together with Zhengzhou Jinshui Science & Education Park in using their modern office facilities and infrastructure to research and develop new technologies in stem cell therapy and precision medicine. We will make use of our international resources and expertise in Australia, Japan and USA to establish a top-of-the-class research centre and scientific team in this science and technology park," said Beroni Group's Chairman, Mr. Jacky Zhang.

The Company will keep the market updated on further development of its collaboration with Jinshui Park.

For further information please contact:

Mr Jacky Zhang

Executive Chairman

Tel: +86 1851 6931 911

E: jacky.zhang@beronigroup.com

Mr Peter Wong

Executive Director and CFO

Tel: +61 423 727 580

E: peter.wong@beronigroup.com

About Beroni Group Limited (NSX: BTG) (OTCQX:BNIGF)

Beroni Group is an international biotechnological company listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and on the OTC markets in the USA. It currently has four core businesses - cell therapies, developing new anti-cancer drugs, e- commerce platform for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, and detection & diagnosis of infectious diseases.

Beroni Group's overall strategic goal is to become a world's leading enterprise in the biotechnology, life sciences and environmental science industries.

