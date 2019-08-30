Benefitfocus to Present at Wells Fargo's Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference



CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Ray August, and its Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Swad will present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference in Boston.



The Benefitfocus presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be available via live webcast and available under the "Events & Presentations" section on the Benefitfocus investor relations website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

