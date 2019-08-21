Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Announces Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $69.6 Million from $139.6 Million Public Offering and Private Placement



Closing of $57.5 Million Public Offering of Preferred Stock and Warrants and Receipt of $12.1 Million Option Fee Related to Private Placement of up to $70.0 Million of Preferred Stock and Warrants

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 575,000 shares of its Series 1 preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to 57,500,000 shares of its common stock, at a combined public offering price of $100.00 per share of Series 1 preferred stock and accompanying warrant to purchase 100 shares of common stock. The aggregate offering size, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, was $57.5 million.



Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities acted as book-running managers for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann acted as co-manager.

The securities described above were offered by Bellicum pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed by Bellicum with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was declared effective on July 30, 2019. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, by phone at (800) 326-5897, or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

In addition, on August 21, 2019, Bellicum received the $12.1 million upfront option free pursuant to its previously announced agreement with certain institutional investors providing for a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to which Bellicum has agreed to sell at two or more separate closings, each at the option of the investors and subject to certain conditions, shares of its Series 2 preferred stock and warrants to purchase common stock, and shares of Series 3 preferred stock and warrants to purchase common stock, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $70.0 million.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company's next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and allogeneic T cell therapies. Bellicum's lead GoCAR-T® candidate, BPX-601, is designed to be a more efficacious CAR-T cell product capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. Bellicum's rivo-cel product candidate is an allogeneic polyclonal T cell therapy that has shown promising clinical trial results in reducing leukemia relapse after a stem cell transplant.

Source: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Contacts:

Investors:

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

Westwicke IR

858-356-5932

Robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:

Jim Heins

Senior Vice President

Westwicke PR

203-682-8251

james.heins@icrinc.com

Source: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.