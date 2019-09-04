Bellerophon to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Quantcast

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLPH) ("Bellerophon" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, announced today that Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 8-10, 2019, in New York City.

Bellerophon Presentation Details
Date:   Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Time:   2:10 - 2:35 PM ET
Webcast:   http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/blph/

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system.  For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.

Contacts
At Bellerophon:   At LifeSci Advisors:
Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer   Brian Ritchie
(908) 574-4767   (212) 915-2578
    britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

