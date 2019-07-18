Quantcast

Bel Will Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 09:59:00 AM EDT


Conference Call Scheduled for 11:00 AM ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. ("Bel," or, "the Company") (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that the Company will release preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2019 prior to the commencement of trading on Thursday, August 1, 2019. A conference call has been scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the preliminary results.

To participate in the conference call, investors should dial 888-254-3590, or 323-994-2093 if dialing internationally. The presentation will additionally be broadcast live over the Internet and will be available at https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be available via replay for a period of 20 days at this same Internet address.  For those unable to access the live call, a telephone replay will be available at 844-512-2921, or 412-317-6671 if dialing internationally, using access code 5111961 after 2:00 p.m. ET, also for 20 days.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits.  These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries.  Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies).  The Company operates facilities around the world.

 

Investor Contact:

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Darrow Associates

tel 516.419.9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com		   Company Contact:

Daniel Bernstein 

President 

ir@belf.com 



 

Source: Bel Fuse Inc.

