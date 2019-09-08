BeiGene to Hold Conference Call and Webcast on September 8, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. ET to Provide Corporate Update





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, Sept. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, announced that the company will hold a conference call and webcast on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. ET | Monday, September 9, 2019, at 7:00 a.m.Hong Kong time, prior to the open of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. On the call, Company management will provide information related to a recent short seller report commenting on the Company's operations.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call using the following dial-in information:

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene's website at http://ir.beigene.com/ or http://hkexir.beigene.com. An archived replay will be available two hours after the event for 90 days.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 2,700 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Europe, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin-bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.1

