BeiGene Announces Clinical Data to Be Presented at the Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO)

BEIJING, China and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical data on its investigational anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, its investigational BTK inhibitor zanubrutinib, and its investigational PARP inhibitor pamiparib, will be presented in seven oral presentations and four poster presentations at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO), taking place September 18-22, 2019 in Xiamen, China.
Oral Presentations:
|Title:
|Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung
Cancer (NSCLC) and Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC)
|Session:
|Lung Cancer Session 1
|Date:
|Thursday, September 19
|Time:
|11:20 - 11:25
|Location
|Auditorium, Level 1
|Presenter
|Qing Zhou, M.D., Ph.D., Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital
|Title:
|Tislelizumab for Relapsed/Refractory Classical Hodgkin
Lymphoma: Updated Follow-up Efficacy and Safety Results
from a Phase 2 Study
|Session:
|Innovative Drug Clinical Data Session 1
|Date:
|Thursday, September 19
|Time:
|14:30 - 14:40
|Location
|Strait Hall, Level 2
|Presenter:
|Yuqin Song, M.D., Ph.D., Beijing Cancer Hospital
|Title:
|Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Melanoma, Urothelial
Carcinoma (UC), and Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)
|Session:
|Kidney Cancer Session 4
|Date:
|Thursday, September 19
|Time:
|16:35 - 16:40
|Location
|Conference Room 2A, Level 2
|Presenter:
|Lili Mao, M.D., Ph.D. Beijing Cancer Hospital
|Title:
|Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Esophageal Cancer
(EC), Gastric Cancer (GC), Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC),
and Microsatellite Instability-High/Mismatch Repair Deficient
(MSI-H/dMMR) Tumors
|Session:
|Advanced Gastric Cancer Session 3
|Date:
|Friday, September 20
|Time:
|11:24 - 11:36
|Location
|Banquet Hall 1, Level 2
|Presenter:
|Lin Shen, M.D., Ph.D., Beijing Cancer Hospital
|Title:
|Safety and Efficacy in Patients with Long-Term Exposure
(LTE) to Tislelizumab, an Investigational Anti-PD-1 Antibody,
in a First-in-Human Phase 1 Study
|Session:
|Immuno-Oncology Session 3
|Date:
|Friday, September 20
|Time:
|11:54 - 12:00
|Location
|Hall 1G, Level 1
|Presenter
|Chia-Jui Yen, M.D., Ph.D., National Cheng Kung University Hospital
|Title:
|Tislelizumab Plus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for
Chinese Patients with Lung Cancer
|Session:
|Lung Cancer Session 3
|Date:
|Saturday, September 21
|Time:
|11:38 - 11:44
|Location
|Auditorium, Level 1
|Presenter:
|Zhijie Wang, M.D., Ph.D., Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences
|Title:
|Tislelizumab in Combination with Chemotherapy as
Treatment for Chinese Patients with Esophageal Squamous
Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)
|Session:
|Innovative Drug Clinical Data Session 1
|Date:
|Saturday, September 21
|Time:
|14:30 - 14:40
|Location
|Banquet Hall 2, Level 2
|Presenter:
|Ru Jia, M.D., The Fifth Medical Center, General Hospital of the People's Liberation Army
|
|
Poster Presentations:
|Title:
|Dose Escalation of Pamiparib in Chinese Patients with High-
Grade Non-Mucinous Ovarian Cancer (HGOC) or Advanced
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)
|Board #:
|P-36
|Date:
|Thursday, September 19
|Time:
|Afternoon
|Location:
|Strait Hall Poster Area, Level 2
|Presenter:
|Xiyan Mu, M.D., BeiGene
|Title:
|Zanubrutinib for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia or Small Lymphocytic
Lymphoma
|Board #:
|P-45
|Date:
|Friday, September 20
|Time:
|Morning
|Location:
|Strait Hall Poster Area, Level 2
|Presenter:
|Meng Ji, M.D., BeiGene
|Title:
|Zanubrutinib, a Highly Specific BTK Inhibitor in Chinese
Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-cell Malignancies:
Follow-up Report of a Phase 1 Trial in China
|Board #:
|P-46
|Date:
|Friday, September 20
|Time:
|Morning
|Location:
|Strait Hall Poster Area, Level 2
|Presenter:
|Chenmu Du, M.D., BeiGene
|Title:
|The molecular binding mechanism of tislelizumab, an
investigational anti-PD-1 antibody, is differentiated from
pembrolizumab and nivolumab
|Board #:
|P-60
|Date:
|Friday, September 20
|Time:
|Morning
|Location:
|Strait Hall Poster Area, Level 2
|Presenter:
|Ye Liu, Ph.D., BeiGene
About BeiGene
BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 2,700 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Europe, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin-bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.1
|Investor Contact
|Media Contact
|Craig West
|Liza Heapes
|+1 857-302-5189
|+1 857-302-5663
|ir@beigene.com
|media@beigene.com
