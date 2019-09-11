Quantcast

BeiGene Announces Clinical Data to Be Presented at the Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO)

By GlobeNewswire,  September 11, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


BEIJING, China and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical data on its investigational anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, its investigational BTK inhibitor zanubrutinib, and its investigational PARP inhibitor pamiparib, will be presented in seven oral presentations and four poster presentations at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO), taking place September 18-22, 2019 in Xiamen, China.

Oral Presentations:

Title: Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) and Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC)
Session: Lung Cancer Session 1
Date: Thursday, September 19
Time: 11:20 - 11:25
Location Auditorium, Level 1
Presenter Qing Zhou, M.D., Ph.D., Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital



Title: Tislelizumab for Relapsed/Refractory Classical Hodgkin

Lymphoma: Updated Follow-up Efficacy and Safety Results

from a Phase 2 Study
Session: Innovative Drug Clinical Data Session 1
Date: Thursday, September 19
Time: 14:30 - 14:40
Location Strait Hall, Level 2
Presenter: Yuqin Song, M.D., Ph.D., Beijing Cancer Hospital



Title: Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Melanoma, Urothelial

Carcinoma (UC), and Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)
Session: Kidney Cancer Session 4
Date: Thursday, September 19
Time: 16:35 - 16:40
Location Conference Room 2A, Level 2
Presenter: Lili Mao, M.D., Ph.D. Beijing Cancer Hospital



Title: Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Esophageal Cancer

(EC), Gastric Cancer (GC), Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC),

and Microsatellite Instability-High/Mismatch Repair Deficient

(MSI-H/dMMR) Tumors
Session: Advanced Gastric Cancer Session 3
Date: Friday, September 20
Time: 11:24 - 11:36
Location Banquet Hall 1, Level 2
Presenter: Lin Shen, M.D., Ph.D., Beijing Cancer Hospital



Title: Safety and Efficacy in Patients with Long-Term Exposure 

(LTE) to Tislelizumab, an Investigational Anti-PD-1 Antibody,

in a First-in-Human Phase 1 Study
Session: Immuno-Oncology Session 3
Date: Friday, September 20
Time: 11:54 - 12:00
Location Hall 1G, Level 1
Presenter Chia-Jui Yen, M.D., Ph.D., National Cheng Kung University Hospital



Title: Tislelizumab Plus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for

Chinese Patients with Lung Cancer
Session: Lung Cancer Session 3
Date: Saturday, September 21
Time: 11:38 - 11:44
Location Auditorium, Level 1
Presenter: Zhijie Wang, M.D., Ph.D., Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences



Title: Tislelizumab in Combination with Chemotherapy as

Treatment for Chinese Patients with Esophageal Squamous

Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)
Session: Innovative Drug Clinical Data Session 1
Date: Saturday, September 21
Time: 14:30 - 14:40
Location Banquet Hall 2, Level 2
Presenter: Ru Jia, M.D., The Fifth Medical Center, General Hospital of the People's Liberation Army
   

Poster Presentations:

Title: Dose Escalation of Pamiparib in Chinese Patients with High-

Grade Non-Mucinous Ovarian Cancer (HGOC) or Advanced

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)
Board #: P-36
Date: Thursday, September 19
Time: Afternoon
Location: Strait Hall Poster Area, Level 2
Presenter: Xiyan Mu, M.D., BeiGene



Title: Zanubrutinib for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia or Small Lymphocytic

Lymphoma
Board #: P-45
Date: Friday, September 20
Time: Morning
Location: Strait Hall Poster Area, Level 2
Presenter: Meng Ji, M.D., BeiGene



Title: Zanubrutinib, a Highly Specific BTK Inhibitor in Chinese

Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-cell Malignancies:

Follow-up Report of a Phase 1 Trial in China
Board #: P-46
Date: Friday, September 20
Time: Morning
Location: Strait Hall Poster Area, Level 2
Presenter: Chenmu Du, M.D., BeiGene



Title: The molecular binding mechanism of tislelizumab, an

investigational anti-PD-1 antibody, is differentiated from

pembrolizumab and nivolumab
Board #: P-60
Date: Friday, September 20
Time: Morning
Location: Strait Hall Poster Area, Level 2
Presenter: Ye Liu, Ph.D., BeiGene

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 2,700 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Europe, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin-bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.1

Investor Contact  Media Contact
Craig West Liza Heapes
+1 857-302-5189 +1 857-302-5663
ir@beigene.com media@beigene.com



 __________________________________

1 ABRAXANE®, REVLIMID® and VIDAZA® are registered trademarks of Celgene Corporation.

Source: BeiGene, LTD.

