Behind the Wheel: Laying the ground for a bright future

London, July 22, 2019

As a longtime advocate for fostering and improving the communities in which it operates, CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI:CNHI), encourages its employees around the world to help make a difference in their local areas.

The latest Behind the Wheel webisode depicts how the Company's global construction equipment brand, CASE and commercial vehicles brand IVECO in Australia came together to support the One Voice charity. One Voice is in the preparatory stages of its new ‘Elevate' program, which will be hosted on 30 acres of land in the Macedon Ranges, an hour outside of Melbourne, in southeast Australia. Elevate will be a therapeutic community committed to restoring life and dignity for people who may have lost their way or have been forgotten by the wider community.

Watch as CASE brings in equipment and manpower to prepare the land for this future community and then how the whole IVECO team bands together to provide general maintenance assistance including the clearing and cleaning up of the area, gardening, installing fences, executing general repairs and other maintenance works. CNH Industrial and its employees have also donated a range of essential items and new clothing to the ‘Elevate' program.

IVECO first became involved with One Voice by providing a custom-fitted Daily, its light commercial vehicle model, as a mobile shower van for the charity's Shower Services, provided in the state capital cities of Australia. These services have helped over 35,000 people experiencing homelessness. To learn more about One Voice visit: https://onevoice.org.au

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI:CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

