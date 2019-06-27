Beazley Canada expands healthcare liability team





Toronto, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading specialist insurer Beazley has hired Derek Dow in its Vancouver office to support the growth of its healthcare liability book and Canadian operation.



Mr Dow has been appointed to underwrite large risk life sciences and miscellaneous medical malpractice and will report to Evan Smith, Beazley's Toronto-based global head of miscellaneous medical.



He joins Beazley from HUB International where he spent six years and most recently held the position of vice president. He brings several years of experience in client management and new business production as well as underwriting across various commercial lines. He was previously an underwriter at Chubb where he focused on international energy and construction risks.



Commenting on Mr Dow's appointment, Evan Smith said: "Our life sciences and misc med books are growing to meet rising demand for specialist insurance for everything from biotechnology and clinical trials through to developments in the rapidly evolving nutraceuticals space. In particular, we see opportunities to apply our underwriting and claims expertise in both healthcare liability and cyber risk to support the burgeoning telemedicine space.



"We're delighted to welcome Derek on board to help us develop our book and understand how we can meet the changing needs of our clients in Canada and further afield."



Beazley has been providing specialist cover including product liability and errors & omissions insurance for the life sciences sector in Canada for more than two decades. It insures hundreds of firms including those that provide products, services and support to the sector.



Beazley Canada's insurance offering spans property & casualty; professional and management liability; cyber, technology & media; environmental liability; and healthcare. In April, Beazley launched a professional liability product specifically for Canada-based design/build firms and entered the financial institutions sector introducing cutting-edge management and professional liability cover.





Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and in 2018 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.



Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.



Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.



For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

