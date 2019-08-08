Beazley appoints Will Roscoe to lead smart tracker syndicate





Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Will Roscoe as head of Beazley's ‘smart tracker' special purpose syndicate 5623. In this capacity, he will be responsible for setting the syndicate's growth strategy, underwriting the portfolio and working closely with brokers to create new facilities.

Set up in 2018, the smart tracker syndicate provides investors with the opportunity to track Lloyd's market business while providing returns that aim to be less volatile and consistently above the Lloyd's average.

The syndicate focuses on writing selected market facilities on a follow basis with operational efficiency and rigorous underwriting at its core.

Mr Roscoe joined Beazley from Willis in 2011 as an underwriter in the London-based open market property team. After two years he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to lead the excess & surplus lines property team before returning to London in 2015 to head up broker relations for UK and Europe. In his new role he will report to chief underwriting officer Adrian Cox.

Mr Roscoe said: "I am excited to take on this new role and look forward to building on the momentum we've seen since launching Beazley's smart tracker in 2018. We have written more than $50m in gross premium so far this year, and we have ambitious growth plans."

Chief underwriting officer Adrian Cox said: "Will has been closely involved in the development of the smart tracker and brings a deep knowledge of the London insurance market. His appointment will enable us to develop the syndicate's role as a source of attractive low volatility investment opportunities for third-party capital."

