Beazley appoints cyber & technology underwriters in US

Lushbough Beard and Gullickson to focus on middle market risks

Farmington, CT, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has hired two cyber & technology underwriters in the US to meet growing demand from middle market businesses for insurance cover for cyber, data security and privacy exposures.



Jennifer Lushbough Beard joins Beazley from Chubb where she spent 12 years underwriting a range of professional, technology and cyber liability risks. Most recently she held the role of senior professional liability underwriter. Before joining Chubb in 2007, Ms Lushbough Beard was an account manager at Alliant Insurance Company. She covers the South Central region from Beazley's Houston office.



Matt Gullickson has joined Beazley from Arthur J Gallagher where he was a cyber and professional liability senior account executive. Before that he was an account executive responsible for municipal, educational and non-profit organizations at AJG. Based in Chicago, he will cover the Midwest region.



Kristen Dauphinais, head of US middle market cyber & technology, said: "I'm very pleased to welcome Jennifer and Matt to Beazley. Companies today are under more pressure than ever before to protect their assets and clients from the evolving cyber threat. For more than a decade, Beazley has been providing the risk transfer and risk management support that firms need to prepare for and manage data breaches. Through our pre-breach services, education and training, we help clients and brokers to minimize the threat to their security, balance sheet and reputation."





Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and in 2018 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.



Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.



Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.



