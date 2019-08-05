Beazley adds cyber & tech underwriters to US team

Underwriters appointed in Atlanta, Dallas and San Francisco

Farmington, CT, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed three new underwriters to the US cyber & technology team that has grown by 25% in the past two years.





Zachary Manuel has joined Beazley's Southcentral team in Dallas from The Hartford where he was a technology and life sciences underwriter covering the California brokerage community.

Cory Yost has joined the Southeast team in the Atlanta office from CNA Insurance where he was a financial institutions underwriter on the Southeastern professional lines team.

Sean Connors has joined Beazley's West coast team in San Francisco from Chubb where he was an underwriter for errors & omissions and cyber cover across small, middle and large accounts.

The new team members will underwrite cyber, data security and privacy exposures for middle market businesses.



Beazley's US middle market cyber & tech team now operates across 11 cities - Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Farmington, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Beazley plans to add underwriters in Seattle before the end of 2019.



Kristen Dauphinais, head of US middle market cyber & technology at Beazley, said: "Cyber and data breaches pose an evolving threat to companies and are extremely difficult to manage alone. We partner with our clients and brokers to provide risk transfer and risk management support that will mitigate and reduce the impact if a breach does occur and, crucially, help avoid a loss in the first place.



"Our growing team of underwriters work closely with brokers and clients to ensure we offer differentiated cover and protection. I am delighted to welcome Cory, Zack and Sean to the team."





Note to editors:



Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America, Asia and Australia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and in 2018 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.



Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc.,an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.



Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.



