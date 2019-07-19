BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $5.2 Million in 2Q19; Profits Grow 54% in First Six Months of the Year





BAYONNE, N.J., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), (NASDAQ:BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported that an increase in total interest income and decreases in the provision for loan losses and non-interest expenses, contributed to second quarter and year-to-date 2019 profits. Net income increased $2.9 million, or 126.0 percent, to $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $5.5 million. There were no merger related costs associated with the IA Bancorp, Inc. ("IAB") acquisition during the current quarter or the preceding quarter. This compares to acquisition costs of $2.0 million during the second quarter a year ago.



For the first six months of the year, net income increased $3.7 million, or 53.8 percent, to $10.7 million, compared with $7.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

"Our second quarter and year-to-date financial results reflect the success of our earnings-focused and conservative growth strategies, which are producing strong core earnings," stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This focus on pricing and profitable relationships resulted in higher net interest income. The on-going benefits of the IAB acquisition also contributed to profitability, as expenses were down through the continued capture of synergies from the transaction. We will continue to look for opportunities to build our relationships and grow our brand of banking throughout our surrounding markets."

The IAB acquisition, which was completed during the second quarter of 2018, added approximately $221.4 million in assets, $178.4 million in deposits and $182.6 million in net loans.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net income increased 126.0 percent to $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Earnings per diluted share increased to $0.30 in 2Q19 compared to $0.13 in 2Q18.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 4.4 percent to $20.9 million in the second quarter, compared to $20.0 million in the second quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin was 3.16 percent in the second quarter compared to 3.52 percent in the second quarter a year ago.

Total assets increased 8.8 percent to $2.738 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.157 billion a year earlier.

Net loans receivable increased 8.5 percent to $2.300 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.120 billion a year earlier.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 433.4 percent at June 30, 2019, compared to 191.8 percent at June 30, 2018.

Tangible book value improved to $11.58 at June 30, 2019 from $10.69 a year ago.

Earlier this month, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend will be payable August 23, 2019, to common shareholders of record on August 9, 2019.

The Company issued $6.2 million of private placement common stock which closed in February 2019 and $5.3 million of preferred series G stock, which was issued in January 2019. The Company had also issued $33.5 million of subordinated debt in July 2018 which, for regulatory purposes, is treated as Tier 1 capital for the Bank and Tier 2 capital for the Company, when applicable.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $221.6 million, or 8.8 percent, to $2.738 billion at June 30, 2019 from $2.517 billion at June 30, 2018 and increased by $19.7 million, or 0.7 percent, compared to March 31, 2019. The increase in total assets was primarily the result of an increase in total cash and cash equivalents as a result of new deposit relationships, organic loan growth, and the inclusion of operating and finance leases due to accounting standards changes.

Net loans receivable increased by $179.9 million, or 8.5 percent, to $2.300 billion at June 30, 2019 from $2.120 billion at June 30, 2018, and decreased slightly compared to $2.307 billion at March 31, 2019. The organic growth in loans over the first six months of 2019 represented increases of $27.2 million in construction loans, $4.3 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, and $603,000 in residential one-to-four family loans, partly offset by decreases of $9.0 million in home equity loans, $624,000 in commercial business loans, and $82,000 in consumer loans. The slight decrease in loans receivable for the current quarter reflects the Company's growth and capital management strategies.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $47.2 million, or 26.2 percent, to $227.6 million at June 30, 2019 from $180.4 million a year ago, and increased by $34.1 million, or 17.6 percent compared to $193.5 million three months earlier. The Company's level of cash and cash equivalents is a part of the Company's strategy to maintain strong levels of liquidity. Total investment securities decreased by $13.3 million, or 9.8 percent, to $122.1 million at June 30, 2019 from $135.4 million at June 30, 2018, and decreased by $3.7 million, or 3.0 percent, compared to $125.9 million at March 31, 2019.

On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2016-02 - Leases, requiring on-balance sheet reporting for all operating and financing leases, which resulted in the recording of $14.7 million in operating lease right-of-use assets and a corresponding $14.7 million in operating lease liabilities at June 30, 2019.

Total deposits increased by $223.3 million, or 11.3 percent, to $2.208 billion at June 30, 2019 from $1.985 billion at June 30, 2018, and increased by $19.6 million, or 0.9 percent, from $2.189 billion at March 31, 2019. Increases over the first six months of 2019 included $45.3 million in money market checking accounts, $14.0 million in non-interest bearing deposits, and $6.9 million in transaction accounts, partly offset by decreases of $36.0 million in certificates of deposit, and $2.7 million in savings and club accounts. The decrease in the Company's certificates of deposit was related to reduced levels of listing service and brokered certificates of deposit, which saw decreases of $17.3 million and $132.0 million, respectively, during the first six months of 2019. These decreases were primarily related to the decrease in loan funding requirements and allowed the Company to reduce higher cost wholesale funding levels. The Company uses listing service and brokered certificates of deposit as additional sources of deposit liquidity, which totaled $19.6 million and $116.0 million, respectively, at June 30, 2019.

Debt obligations remained flat at $282.5 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, and consisted of both Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and subordinated debt balances. Debt obligations decreased when compared to $324.1 million at June 30, 2018. FHLB borrowings reflect the use of long-term advances to augment deposits as the Company's funding source for originating loans and investing in investment securities. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 2.18 percent at June 30, 2019. The issuance of subordinated debt was to maintain adequate capital ratios for further growth. The fixed interest rate of subordinated debt balances was 5.625% at June 30, 2019.

Stockholders' equity increased by $27.1 million, or 14.0 percent, to $221.2 million at June 30, 2019 from $194.1 million at June 30, 2018, and increased by $4.4 million, or 2.0 percent, compared to $216.7 million three months earlier. The year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily attributable to the Company's issuance of $6.2 million of common stock in a private placement which closed in February 2019 and the issuance of $5.3 million of preferred series G stock in a private placement, which was issued in January 2019. Retained earnings increased by $9.8 million to $43.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $33.6 million a year ago, due primarily to the increase in net income, net of dividends paid.

Second Quarter Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased by $875,000, or 4.4 percent, to $20.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $361.0 million, or 15.9 percent, to $2.638 billion for the second quarter of 2019 from $2.277 billion for the second quarter a year ago. There was an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets of 13 basis points to 4.66 percent for the second quarter of 2019, from 4.53 percent for the second quarter a year ago. There was also an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $304.6 million, or 16.1 percent, to $2.194 billion for the second quarter of 2019 from $1.890 billion for the second quarter a year ago, and an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 59 basis points to 1.80 percent for the second quarter of 2019 from 1.21 percent for the second quarter a year ago. Interest income on loans also included $518,000 of amortization of purchase credit adjustments related to the acquisition of IAB for the three months ended June 30, 2019, which added approximately eight basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets on an annualized basis. Interest expense, net, related to the issuance of subordinated debt in July 2018, totaled $529,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, which added approximately seven basis points to the average cost of funds on an annualized basis.

Net interest margin was 3.16 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.52 percent for second quarter of 2018. "The decrease in the net interest margin was the result of the higher interest rate environment, with the increase in the cost of funds outpacing the return on interest earning assets for the short term," said Coughlin.

Total non-interest income decreased by $235,000, or 15.0 percent, to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in total non-interest income was mainly related to lower income from fees and service charges as well as lower gains on sale of loans, partly offset by higher gain on sale of other real estate owned properties and gains on sale of investment securities. Fees and service charges decreased $169,000, or 17.4 percent to $802,000 for the second quarter of 2019 from $971,000 for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in fees and service charges resulted primarily from lower loan-servicing fee income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year, which relates to less sales of loans in the current year period.

Second quarter 2019 total non-interest expense decreased by $2.1 million, or 13.1 percent, to $13.9 million from $16.0 million for the second quarter a year ago. There were no merger related expenses in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.0 million of merger-related expenses in the second quarter a year ago. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $207,000 during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter a year ago. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits relates in part to a reduction in full-time equivalent employees, from 371 at June 30, 2018 to 366 at June 30, 2019, as part of management's continued initiative to manage headcount throughout the organization.

The income tax provision increased by $1.1 million, or 93.1 percent, to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to the increase in income before taxes. The consolidated effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 30.7 percent compared to 34.2 percent for the second quarter of 2018. The lower effective tax rate in the current period primarily attributable to an adjustment for the second quarter of 2018, related to an increase in the New Jersey corporate business tax of 2.5 percent which was enacted July 1, 2018, and effective retroactively to January 1, 2018.

Year to Date Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased by $5.3 million, or 14.7 percent, to $41.8 million for the first six months of 2019 from $36.5 million for the first six months of 2018. Net interest margin was 3.17 percent for the first half of 2019 and 3.46 percent for the first half of 2018. The decrease in the net interest margin was the result of the higher interest rate environment within the period, with the increase in the cost of funds outpacing the return on interest earning assets for the short term. Interest income on loans also included $1.0 million of amortization of purchase credit adjustments related to the acquisition of IAB for the six months ended June 30, 2019, which added approximately eight basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets on an annualized basis. Interest expense, net, related to the issuance of subordinated debt in July 2018, totaled $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, which added approximately seven basis points to the average cost of funds on an annualized basis.

Total non-interest income decreased by $2.0 million, or 39.6 percent, to $3.0 million for the first six months of 2019 from $5.0 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease in total non-interest income mainly related to a decrease in the amount of other non-interest income of $2.2 million, or 95.6 percent, to $102,000 for the first six months of 2019 from $2.3 million for the first six months of 2018. The decrease in other non-interest income was the result of $2.2 million in proceeds from a legal settlement recognized in the first quarter of 2018.

Total non-interest expense decreased by $320,000, or 1.1 percent, to $27.7 million for the first six months of 2019 from $28.0 million for the first six months of 2018. There were no merger-related expenses in the first six months of 2019, compared to $2.2 million in the first six months of 2018. Excluding merger-related expenses, total non-interest expense increased $1.9 million, or 7.2 percent, primarily related to normal inflationary increases and the inclusion of IAB expenses for the full six-month period ending June 30, 2019 as compared to the partial period of April 17 to June 30 in the prior year.

The income tax provision increased by $1.7 million, or 56.6 percent, to $4.8 million for the first six months of 2019 from $3.1 million for the six months of 2018, primarily related to the increase in income before taxes. The consolidated effective tax rate for the first half of 2019 was 30.8 percent compared to 30.5 percent for the first half of 2018.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses decreased by $1.3 million, to $755,000 for the second quarter of 2019 from $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Year-to-date, the provision for loan losses decreased by $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, to $1.6 million from $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Non-accruing loans improved to $5.5 million, or 0.24 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2019, compared to $5.7 million, or 0.24 percent of gross loans at March 31, 2019, and $10.8 million, or 0.50 percent of gross loans, a year earlier. Non-accruing loans excluded $7.0 million of Purchased Credit-Impaired loans acquired through the merger with IAB.

Performing troubled debt restructured ("TDR") loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2019, were $21.8 million, compared to $23.1 million at March 31, 2019 and $20.7 million at June 30, 2018. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as TDR loans.

The allowance for loan losses was $23.8 million, or 433.5 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.02 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2019 as compared to an allowance for loan losses of $23.0 million, or 405.7 percent of non-accruing loans and 0.99 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2019 and an allowance for loan losses of $20.6 million or 191.8 percent of non-accruing loans and 0.96 percent of gross loans, a year ago.

The Company recognized net recoveries of $30,000 during the second quarter of 2019. This compares to net charge-offs of $244,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and net charge offs of $243,000 in the second quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, the Company recognized $214,000 in net charge-offs compared to $137,000 in net charge-offs in the first six months of 2018.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). The Bank has 30 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides business and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and those identified elsewhere in this document, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: difficulties and delays in integrating the Indus-American Bank business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits of the Merger; business disruption following the Merger; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer acceptance of BCB products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company's management uses in its analysis of the Company's financial results. The Company's management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company's core financial results for the periods in question.



The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, the Company's management believes that such information is useful to investors.



For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Three Months Ended, June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 vs.

March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 vs.

June 30, 2018 Interest and dividend income: (Dollars in thousands) Loans, including fees $ 28,634 $ 28,233 $ 24,048 1.4 % 19.1 % Mortgage-backed securities 738 770 837 -4.2 % -11.8 % Other investment securities 197 128 196 53.9 % 0.5 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 1,173 1,347 615 -12.9 % 90.7 % Total interest and dividend income 30,742 30,478 25,696 0.9 % 19.6 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 1,750 1,576 975 11.0 % 79.5 % Savings and club 110 113 105 -2.7 % 4.8 % Certificates of deposit 6,097 5,990 3,405 1.8 % 79.1 % 7,957 7,679 4,485 3.6 % 77.4 % Borrowings 1,920 1,897 1,221 1.2 % 57.2 % Total interest expense 9,877 9,576 5,706 3.1 % 73.1 % Net interest income 20,865 20,902 19,990 -0.2 % 4.4 % Provision for loan losses 755 889 2,060 -15.1 % -63.3 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,110 20,013 17,930 0.5 % 12.2 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 802 883 971 -9.2 % -17.4 % Gain on sales of loans 437 318 576 37.4 % -24.1 % Gain on bulk sale of impaired loans held in portfolio - 107 - -100.0 % - Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate owned 45 8 (10 ) 462.5 % -550.0 % Gain on sale of investment securities 21 - - - - Unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments (26 ) 291 (33 ) -108.9 % -21.2 % Other 49 53 59 -7.5 % -16.9 % Total non-interest income 1,328 1,660 1,563 -20.0 % -15.0 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,918 6,915 7,125 - -2.9 % Occupancy and equipment 2,649 2,630 2,476 0.7 % 7.0 % Data processing and service fees 731 721 828 1.4 % -11.7 % Professional fees 473 533 533 -11.3 % -11.3 % Director fees 316 318 201 -0.6 % 57.2 % Regulatory assessments 417 457 290 -8.8 % 43.8 % Advertising and promotional 123 73 100 68.5 % 23.0 % Other real estate owned, net 124 (16 ) 160 - -22.5 % Merger related costs - - 2,039 - -100.0 % Other 2,143 2,146 2,228 -0.1 % -3.8 % Total non-interest expense 13,894 13,777 15,980 0.8 % -13.1 % Income before income tax provision 7,544 7,896 3,513 -4.5 % 114.7 % Income tax provision 2,317 2,445 1,200 -5.2 % 93.1 % Net Income $ 5,227 $ 5,451 $ 2,313 -4.1 % 126.0 % Preferred stock dividends 342 317 262 7.9 % 30.5 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 4,885 $ 5,134 $ 2,051 -4.9 % 138.2 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 0.13 -6.3 % 130.8 % Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 0.13 -6.3 % 130.8 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,413 16,078 15,610 2.1 % 5.1 % Diluted 16,471 16,111 15,748 2.2 % 4.6 %

Six Months Ended, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 vs.

June 30, 2018 Interest and dividend income: (Dollars in thousands) Loans, including fees $ 56,867 $ 43,569 30.5 % Mortgage-backed securities 1,508 1,536 -1.8 % Other investment securities 325 300 8.3 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 2,520 1,233 104.4 % Total interest and dividend income 61,220 46,638 31.3 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 3,326 1,772 87.7 % Savings and club 223 202 10.4 % Certificates of deposit 12,087 6,135 97.0 % 15,636 8,109 92.8 % Borrowings 3,817 2,099 81.8 % Total interest expense 19,453 10,208 90.6 % Net interest income 41,767 36,430 14.7 % Provision for loan losses 1,644 3,402 -51.7 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 40,123 33,028 21.5 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 1,685 1,681 0.2 % Gain on sales of loans 755 1,159 -34.9 % Gain (loss) on bulk sale of impaired loans held in portfolio 107 (24 ) - Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate owned 53 (10 ) - Gain on sale of investment securities 21 - - Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 265 (160 ) - Other 102 2,303 -95.6 % Total non-interest income 2,988 4,949 -39.6 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,833 13,392 3.3 % Occupancy and equipment 5,279 4,538 16.3 % Data processing and service fees 1,452 1,557 -6.7 % Professional fees 1,006 1,038 -3.1 % Director fees 634 402 57.7 % Regulatory assessments 874 529 65.2 % Advertising and promotional 196 185 5.9 % Other real estate owned, net 108 191 -43.5 % Merger related costs - 2,184 -100.0 % Other 4,289 3,975 7.9 % Total non-interest expense 27,671 27,991 -1.1 % Income before income tax provision 15,440 9,986 54.6 % Income tax provision 4,762 3,041 56.6 % Net Income $ 10,678 $ 6,945 53.8 % Preferred stock dividends 659 428 54.0 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 10,019 $ 6,517 53.7 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.43 44.2 % Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.42 47.6 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,245 15,329 6.0 % Diluted 16,290 15,465 5.3 %

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 vs.

March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 vs.

June 30, 2018 ASSETS (Dollars in thousands) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 20,660 $ 18,610 $ 23,125 11.0 % -10.7 % Interest-earning deposits 206,982 174,938 157,320 18.3 % 31.6 % Total cash and cash equivalents 227,642 193,548 180,445 17.6 % 26.2 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 980 - -25.0 % Debt securities available for sale 116,258 117,942 127,291 -1.4 % -8.7 % Equity investments 5,901 7,963 8,134 -25.9 % -27.5 % Loans held for sale - 1,347 1,405 -100.0 % -100.0 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $23,789, $23,004, and $20,640, respectively 2,299,765 2,307,140 2,119,829 -0.3 % 8.5 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 13,821 13,405 16,744 3.1 % -17.5 % Premises and equipment, net 19,482 19,684 21,055 -1.0 % -7.5 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 14,650 16,019 - -8.5 % - Accrued interest receivable 9,315 9,750 7,563 -4.5 % 23.2 % Other real estate owned 1,235 1,746 1,178 -29.3 % 4.8 % Deferred income taxes 12,962 13,302 11,451 -2.6 % 13.2 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,587 5,584 5,691 0.1 % -1.8 % Other assets 10,777 10,235 14,798 5.3 % -27.2 % Total Assets $ 2,738,130 $ 2,718,400 $ 2,516,564 0.7 % 8.8 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 278,602 $ 273,370 $ 229,292 1.9 % 21.5 % Interest bearing deposits 1,929,620 1,915,263 1,755,584 0.7 % 9.9 % Total deposits 2,208,222 2,188,633 1,984,876 0.9 % 11.3 % FHLB advances 245,800 245,800 320,005 - -23.2 % Subordinated debentures 36,693 36,635 4,124 0.2 % 789.7 % Operating lease liability 14,724 16,059 - -8.3 % - Other liabilities 11,538 14,555 13,483 -20.7 % -14.4 % Total Liabilities 2,516,977 2,501,682 2,322,488 0.6 % 8.4 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 25,016 25,016 19,706 - 26.9 % Common stock: no par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital common stock 176,767 176,379 175,716 0.2 % 0.6 % Retained earnings 43,347 40,750 33,570 6.4 % 29.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (1,929 ) (3,379 ) (5,800 ) -42.9 % -66.7 % Treasury stock, at cost (22,048 ) (22,048 ) (29,116 ) - -24.3 % Total Stockholders' Equity 221,153 216,718 194,076 2.0 % 14.0 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,738,130 $ 2,718,400 $ 2,516,564 0.7 % 8.8 % Outstanding common shares 16,461 16,398 15,783





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Average

Yield/Rate (3) Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Average

Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable $ 2,329,209 $ 28,634 4.92 % $ 2,033,372 $ 24,048 4.74 % Investment Securities 124,520 935 3.00 % 146,760 1,033 2.82 % Interest-earning deposits 184,266 1,173 2.55 % 96,853 615 2.55 % Total Interest-earning assets 2,637,995 30,742 4.66 % 2,276,985 25,696 4.53 % Non-interest-earning assets 78,478 46,060 Total assets $ 2,716,473 $ 2,323,045 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 341,418 $ 648 0.76 % $ 333,641 $ 473 0.57 % Money market accounts 253,633 1,102 1.74 % 186,650 502 1.07 % Savings accounts 259,398 110 0.17 % 264,764 105 0.16 % Certificates of Deposit 1,056,375 6,097 2.31 % 876,266 3,405 1.56 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,910,824 7,957 1.67 % 1,661,321 4,485 1.08 % Borrowed funds 283,424 1,920 2.71 % 228,353 1,221 2.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,194,248 9,877 1.80 % 1,889,674 5,706 1.21 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 304,680 244,544 Total liabilities 2,498,928 2,134,218 Stockholders' equity 217,545 188,827 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,716,473 $ 2,323,045 Net interest income $ 20,865 $ 19,990 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.86 % 3.32 % Net interest margin(2) 3.16 % 3.52 %

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(3) Annualized.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Average

Yield/Rate (3) Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Average

Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable $ 2,322,674 $ 56,867 4.90 % $ 1,876,349 $ 43,569 4.68 % Investment Securities 125,139 1,833 2.93 % 138,133 1,836 2.68 % Interest-earning deposits 185,368 2,520 2.72 % 109,937 1,233 2.26 % Total Interest-earning assets 2,633,181 61,220 4.65 % 2,124,419 46,638 4.43 % Non-interest-earning assets 70,550 44,647 Total assets $ 2,703,731 $ 2,169,066 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 341,538 $ 1,252 0.73 % $ 323,843 $ 903 0.56 % Money market accounts 245,368 2,074 1.69 % 172,074 869 1.02 % Savings accounts 259,958 223 0.17 % 261,792 202 0.16 % Certificates of Deposit 1,070,757 12,087 2.26 % 798,672 6,135 1.55 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,917,621 15,636 1.63 % 1,556,381 8,109 1.05 % Borrowed funds 283,442 3,817 2.69 % 205,311 2,099 2.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,201,063 19,453 1.77 % 1,761,692 10,208 1.17 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 290,511 224,561 Total liabilities 2,491,574 1,986,253 Stockholders' equity 212,157 182,813 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,703,731 $ 2,169,066 Net interest income $ 41,767 $ 36,430 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.88 % 3.26 % Net interest margin(2) 3.17 % 3.46 %

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(3) Annualized.

Financial condition data by quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 (In thousands, except tangible book value) Total assets $ 2,738,130 $ 2,718,400 $ 2,674,731 $ 2,637,868 $ 2,516,564 $ 2,082,313 Cash and cash equivalents 227,642 193,548 195,264 206,710 180,445 137,334 Securities 122,159 125,905 127,007 127,863 135,425 127,324 Loans receivable, net 2,299,765 2,307,140 2,278,492 2,225,001 2,119,829 1,764,597 Deposits 2,208,222 2,188,633 2,180,724 2,116,624 1,984,876 1,691,353 Borrowings 282,493 282,435 282,377 312,319 324,124 204,124 Stockholders' equity 221,153 216,718 200,215 195,763 194,076 177,386 Tangible Book Value 11.58 11.35 11.00 10.78 10.69 10.90 Operating data by quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 20,865 $ 20,902 $ 21,171 $ 20,080 $ 19,990 $ 16,440 Provision for loan losses 755 889 821 907 2,060 1,342 Non-interest income 1,328 1,660 1,159 1,852 1,563 3,386 Non-interest expense 13,894 13,777 13,884 14,391 15,980 12,011 Income tax expense 2,317 2,445 2,401 2,040 1,200 1,841 Net income $ 5,227 $ 5,451 $ 5,224 $ 4,594 $ 2,313 $ 4,632 Net income per diluted share $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.13 $ 0.29 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Financial Ratios Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Return on average assets 0.77 % 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.72 % 0.40 % 0.92 % Return on average stockholder's equity 9.61 % 10.55 % 10.66 % 9.44 % 4.90 % 10.48 % Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.18 % 3.24 % 3.22 % 3.52 % 3.34 % Stockholder's equity to total assets 8.08 % 7.97 % 7.49 % 7.42 % 7.71 % 8.52 % Efficiency Ratio 62.61 % 61.06 % 62.18 % 65.62 % 74.14 % 60.58 % Asset Quality Ratios (In thousands, except for ratio %) Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Non-Accrual Loans $ 5,488 $ 5,670 $ 7,221 $ 11,093 $ 10,763 $ 10,619 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.31 % 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.60 % ALLL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 433.47 % 405.71 % 309.64 % 193.85 % 191.79 % 172.68 % Impaired Loans 37,275 40,533 42,408 47,251 50,899 36,199 Classified Loans 22,679 23,977 26,161 30,179 33,605 20,299

Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 (In Thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 258,688 $ 258,184 $ 258,085 $ 254,149 $ 249,996 $ 238,275 Commercial and multi-family 1,702,132 1,724,326 1,697,837 1,701,105 1,622,881 1,362,684 Construction 134,963 114,462 107,783 75,601 56,067 48,433 Commercial business 164,569 167,067 165,193 142,312 137,767 81,054 Home equity 63,927 66,946 72,895 73,714 74,507 53,053 Consumer 727 731 809 1,368 898 1,127 $ 2,325,006 $ 2,331,716 $ 2,302,602 $ 2,248,249 $ 2,142,116 $ 1,784,626 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (1,452 ) (1,572 ) (1,751 ) (1,744 ) (1,647 ) (1,692 ) Allowance for loan loss (23,789 ) (23,004 ) (22,359 ) (21,504 ) (20,640 ) (18,337 ) Total loans, net $ 2,299,765 $ 2,307,140 $ 2,278,492 $ 2,225,001 $ 2,119,829 $ 1,764,597 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 (In Thousands) Originated loans: Residential one-to-four family $ 1,022 $ 1,415 $ 1,160 $ 1,457 $ 1,480 $ 1,432 Commercial and multi-family 1,881 1,364 2,568 5,572 5,578 5,652 Commercial business 745 256 356 251 163 176 Home equity 129 272 277 338 397 356 Consumer - - - - 42 - Sub-total: $ 3,777 $ 3,307 $ 4,361 $ 7,618 $ 7,660 $ 7,616 Acquired loans initially recorded at fair value: Residential one-to-four family $ 1,116 $ 1,704 $ 2,165 $ 2,590 $ 2,474 $ 2,374 Commercial and multi-family - 597 605 590 590 590 Commercial business 378 - 48 295 - - Home equity 217 62 42 - 39 39 Sub-total: $ 1,711 $ 2,363 $ 2,860 $ 3,475 $ 3,103 $ 3,003 Total: $ 5,488 $ 5,670 $ 7,221 $ 11,093 $ 10,763 $ 10,619

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter Tangible Book Value per Share Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 (Dollars in thousnds, except per share amounts) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 221,153 $ 216,718 $ 200,215 $ 195,763 $ 194,076 $ 177,386 Less: goodwill 5,587 5,584 5,699 5,714 5,691 - Less: preferred stock 25,016 25,016 19,706 19,706 19,706 13,241 Total tangible stockholders' equity 190,550 186,118 174,810 170,343 168,679 164,145 Shares outstanding 16,461 16,398 15,889 15,799 15,783 15,055 Book value per share $ 13.43 $ 13.22 $ 12.60 $ 12.39 $ 12.30 $ 11.78 Tangible book value per share $ 11.58 $ 11.35 $ 11.00 $ 10.78 $ 10.69 $ 10.90 Efficiency Ratio Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 20,865 $ 20,902 $ 21,171 $ 20,080 $ 19,990 $ 16,440 Non-interest income 1,328 1,660 1,159 1,852 1,563 3,386 Total income 22,193 22,562 22,330 21,932 21,553 19,826 Non-interest expense 13,894 13,777 13,884 14,391 15,980 12,011 Efficiency Ratio 62.61 % 61.06 % 62.18 % 65.62 % 74.14 % 60.58 %

Source: BCB Bancorp, Inc.