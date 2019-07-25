Quantcast

Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on Second Quarter 2019 Results to be Held on August 1, 2019

July 25, 2019


CALGARY, Alberta, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX, NYSE:BTE) will release its 2019 second quarter financial and operating results before the markets open on Thursday, August 1, 2019.  A conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details:

Date:     Thursday August 1, 2019
       
Time:     9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT)
       
Dial-in:     1-416-915-3239 (Toronto Local and International)
      1-800-319-4610 (North America Toll-Free)
       
Webcast:     http://services.choruscall.ca/links/baytexq220190801.html
       

An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 83% of Baytex's production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com, or contact:

Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets

Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521

Email: investor@baytexenergy.com 

Source: Baytex Energy Corp.

