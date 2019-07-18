Quantcast

Bassett Declares Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


BASSETT, Va., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:  BSET) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.125 per share of outstanding common stock payable on August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2019.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings. With 103 company- and licensee-owned stores, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. The most significant growth opportunity for Bassett continues to be the Company's dedicated retail store program. Bassett's retail strategy includes custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within 30 days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across the United States and internationally.  For more information, visit the Company's website at bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)

J. Michael Daniel, Senior Vice 

President and Chief Financial Officer

(276) 629-6614 - Investors

Peter D. Morrison, Vice President of Communications

(276) 629-6387 - Media

Source: Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: BSET




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8161.48
-23.73  ▼  0.29%
DJIA 27156.49
-63.36  ▼  0.23%
S&P 500 2978.69
-5.73  ▼  0.19%
Data as of Jul 18, 2019 | 09:33AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar