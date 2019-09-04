BASF hosts next generation of STEM leaders at Science Academy





FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty high school seniors selected from across North America attended BASF's Science Academy. The challenging two-week residential program combines the worlds of chemistry and marketing and was held at Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) in Florham Park.



After completing a rigorous application process, program participants used BASF's chemistry to formulate personal care products. They then developed and delivered a marketing strategy to BASF executives and FDU academic leaders. The goal was to promote the product to their target audience through research and planning. By the end of Science Academy, the 20 high school seniors transformed ideas into practical products.

"Students have the opportunity to follow their interests and get fully immersed in science and marketing at BASF's Science Academy," said Robin Rotenberg, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Chief Communications Officer for BASF in North America. "We are always looking for more professionals in the sciences and this two-week program, as part of our STEM education initiatives, really offers students the opportunity to explore potential career paths."

Students graduated from this program with three transferable college science credits, encouraging their pursuit in a STEM field. In addition, through this partnership, FDU offers each Science Academy alumni a $5,000 scholarship if they elect to attend FDU.

Beyond the laboratory, students gained a hands-on understanding of how their lessons translate to the professional world. During the program, students went on field trips, including Lush Cosmetics where they learned about the chemistry of fragrances, and BASF's Research and Development Facility in Tarrytown, New York to discuss their products with laboratory professionals.

"We are pleased to bring these 20 students from around North America to the Florham Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University and provide them with a taste of the college experience while they work in our science labs to produce a personal care product and develop a marketing plan for it," said FDU Florham Campus Executive Brian Mauro. "We know they will leave here having gained more knowledge, having had many great experiences and having earned three college credits."

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 20,000 employees in North America and had sales of $19.7 billion in 2018. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 122,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €63 billion in 2018. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts ( BASFY ) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About Fairleigh Dickinson University

Devoted to the preparation of world citizens through global education, Fairleigh Dickinson is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations. For more information, go to www.fdu.edu.

BASF Media Contact: Fairleigh Dickinson University:

Roberto "Bob" Nelson Scott Giglio

Tel.: (973) 245-5230 Tel.: (973) 443-8756

Email: roberto.nelson@basf.com Email: giglio@fdu.com

Source: BASF Corporation; Fairleigh Dickinson University