Quantcast

See headlines for BASA
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Basanite Up-Lists

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 10:00:00 AM EDT


    POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basanite, Inc. (OTC MARKETS:BASA) announces an up-listing of its stock classification, and new electronic transfer status for stockholders who want to deposit their shares electronically.

    The company's stock has now been up-listed from OTC Pink to OTCQB® Venture Market, which is considered the intermediate level of the three-tiered marketplace for the trading of over-the-counter stocks.   The OTCQB Venture Market consists of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies.  

    The up-listing goes hand-in-hand with Basanite Industries' new Deposit/Withdrawal at Custodian option, according to Richard Krolewski, Basanite CEO.  "DWAC enables our stockholders to hold our securities electronically.  It's fast, it saves time for the investor, and it saves costs.  Both the DWAC and the up-listing are signs of a steady progression and evolution of the company."

    These recent moves by Basanite Industries mark the company as an up-and-coming force in the engineered composite rebar market for the concrete industry.

    Basanite Industries manufactures BasaFlex™ an enhanced basalt rebar, engineered to add intrinsic value in a concrete structure by eliminating corrosion problems often associated with intervening products or elements, or naturally caused by the steel reinforcement itself.  The company is working to position itself as the recognized leader in the engineered composite rebar market for the concrete industry.  

    "The timing is right for innovative materials such as BasaFlex™ to take hold in the marketplace," Krolewski said. "The IMAGINE Act that Congress is considering right now encourages the use of innovative materials in rebuilding infrastructure.  Signs are also pointing toward a significant increase in funding for the next federal transportation bill.  These are positive developments that will be good for the country and good for our industry."

    For Investor Relations: Richard Krolewski, CEO, (954) 532-4653, ext. 101

    Source: Basanite Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: BASA




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8005.32
    142.49  ▲  1.81%
    DJIA 26302.58
    295.51  ▲  1.14%
    S&P 500 2928.27
    44.29  ▲  1.54%
    Data as of Aug 8, 2019 | 12:28PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar