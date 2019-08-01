Basanite Launches New Investor Relations Website and Social Media Campaign





POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basanite, Inc. (OTC MARKETS:BASA) has launched a new investor relations website with detailed background on the company and its new management team. Additionally, Basanite has entered the Social Media realm with active participation on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.



The new IR site (ir.basaniteindustries.com), provides investors with relevant financial data and the latest news and information from the company, which is working to position itself as the recognized leader in the engineered composite rebar market for the concrete industry. Basanite's basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) rebar product, BasaFlex™, is an enhanced basalt rebar, engineered to add intrinsic value in a concrete structure by eliminating corrosion problems often associated with intervening products or elements, or naturally caused by the steel reinforcement itself.

"Steel rusts, and that's an ongoing problem for concrete structures," said Richard Krolewski, Basanite CEO. "Our BasaFlex™ product is a sustainable, non-corrosive alternative to conventional steel reinforcement. It is stronger and significantly lighter than steel, and it's engineered for a 100-plus year service life."

Basanite is also building out a brand-new corporate website (basaniteindustries.com). You can visit the landing page today, but look for many interactive features to begin showing up over the next couple of months. Highlights will include: Downloadable technical papers and submittal packages, published 3rd party tested performance data, design software and project spotlights just to name a few.

Stay up to date with Basanite and watch us grow on either website, or choose any of these featured Social sites for updates. "We want to be the company that paves the way for the ultimate use and acceptance of BFRP material," said Krolewski.



For Investor Relations: Richard Krolewski, CEO (954) 532-4653, est. 101

For Sales & Product Information: David Anderson, COO, (954) 532-4653, ext. 102





