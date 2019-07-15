Barrick Announces Reko Diq Arbitration Award





TORONTO, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced that the World Bank International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID") has awarded $5.84 billion in damages to Tethyan Copper Company Pty Limited ("TCC"), a joint venture held equally by Barrick and Antofagasta plc, in relation to the arbitration claims filed against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan following the unlawful denial of a mining lease for the Reko Diq project in Pakistan in 2011.

Damages include compensation of $4.087 billion in relation to the fair market value of the Reko Diq project at the time the mining lease was denied, and interest until the date of the award of $1.753 billion. Compound interest continues to apply at a rate of US Prime +1% per annum until the award is paid.

"After a lengthy and thorough arbitration, the tribunal has ruled upholding our rights," said Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow. "Along with our partners at Antofagasta, we remain willing to engage with Pakistan to explore the potential for a negotiated settlement."

Prior to denial of the mining lease application, TCC had completed a feasibility study showing that Reko Diq is one of the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits, with a potential mine life of over 50 years and an estimated initial capital investment of over $3 billion.

