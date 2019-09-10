Barrick Announces Monetization of Investment in Royal Road Minerals Limited





ALL AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS UNLESS OTHERWISE INDICATED



TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced today that it sold 22,576,161 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") of Royal Road Minerals Limited ("Royal Road") in a pre-arranged trade executed through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.19 per Ordinary Share (the "Disposition") for gross proceeds of approximately $4,289,471. Barrick completed the Disposition in order to monetize its investment in Royal Road.

Immediately prior to the Disposition, Barrick had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 22,576,161 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 10.7% of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the Disposition, Barrick does not have beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, any Ordinary Shares.

An early warning report will be filed by Barrick in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Kathy du Plessis, whose contact details are included below.

Barrick is a senior gold mining company organized under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. Barrick's corporate office is located at Brookfield Place, TD Canada Trust Tower, Suite 3700, 161 Bay Street, P.O. Box 212, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1. Royal Road's head office is located at Ground Floor, 4 Wharf Street, St. Helier, Jersey JE2 3NR.

