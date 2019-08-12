Quantcast

    Barrick Announces Dividend for Q2 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 12, 2019, 06:58:00 AM EDT


    All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

    TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2019 of $0.04 per share, payable on September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.1

    Chief Financial Officer Graham Shuttleworth said our business continues to perform well and the dividend reflects the strength and stability of our cashflows and is consistent with our stated financial and operating objectives.

    Barrick also announced the elimination of the discount under its dividend reinvestment plan (the "Plan"), effective August 12, 2019.  Accordingly, the dividend payable on September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019 will not be eligible to be reinvested at a discount under the Plan.  During the period in which no discount applies under the Plan, participants may still reinvest their cash dividends into additional common shares issued from treasury at the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan).  A copy of the Amended and Restated Plan is available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.

    Enquiries:

    Mark Bristow



    President and

    Chief Executive Officer

    +1 647 205 7694

    +44 788 071 1386    		 Graham Shuttleworth



    Senior Executive Vice-President 

    and Chief Financial Officer

    +1 647 262 2095

    +44 779 771 1338

    +44 1534 735 333    		 Kathy du Plessis



    Investor and

    Media Relations

    +44 20 7557 7738

    barrick@dpapr.com

    Website: www.barrick.com

    1 The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

    Source: Barrick Gold Corporation

