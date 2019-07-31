Quantcast

    Barfresh to Host Business Update Call on August 14, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend beverages, today announced that it will host a business update call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (877) 407-4018 in North America, and international listeners can dial (201) 689-8471. Participants from the Company will be Riccardo Delle Coste, Founder and CEO, Joseph Cugine, President, and Joseph Tesoriero, CFO.

    A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 13693056.

    Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the company's website at www.barfresh.com in the Investors-Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

    About Barfresh Food Group

    Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

    Contact

    John Mills

    ICR

    646-277-1254

    John.Mills@icrinc.com

    Deirdre Thomson

    ICR

    646-277-1283

    Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com

    Source: Barfresh Food Group Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: BRFH




