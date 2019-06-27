Barfresh Expands to 150 U.S Armed Forces Dining Facilities; a 50% Increase in 2019



Barfresh expects further expansion during the back half of 2019

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend beverages, today announced that it has approval for 150 locations across branches of the military for serving multiple product offerings in dining facilities throughout the United States.



Barfresh is well positioned to continue expanding its reach beyond the 150 dining facilities announced today. The Company's smoothies will be available in military food service programs supporting dining facilities and it's solutions for all meal periods are designed to support a large number of personnel in a short period of time. The Company expects to have 150 Armed Forces locations pouring product within 60-90 days.

There are multiple facilities at each military base location creating many expansion opportunities at current and new bases. The Company is actively pursuing engagement with all U.S. military facilities and expects to gain greater penetration throughout the remainder of 2019 across the United States' 800 bases, which serve 1.3 million active troops. In addition, the Company is pursuing international military locations in 2019.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company's CEO stated, "We now have approval for 150 locations compared to 100 military locations at the beginning of 2019 and are very well positioned for additional expansion for many years to come. Our great tasting better for you smoothie is a perfect fit for this high volume channel and we look forward to communicating additional placements this year."

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's commercial progress and future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", among others. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and may not materialize. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained in the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10K and Quarterly Report on Form 10Q. Furthermore, the Company does not intend, and is not obligated, to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Source: Barfresh Food Group Inc.