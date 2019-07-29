Barfresh Expands Customer Base with Two New Restaurant Chains





North American restaurant chain with 57 locations will feature Barfresh products



Puerto Rico made-to-order sandwich chain launches initially in 62 of 200+ locations with Barfresh products

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend beverages, today announced two new restaurant chains to begin serving its products. The North American restaurant chain is rolling out to 57 locations during the third quarter. In addition, the made-to-order sandwich chain in Puerto Rico will begin with 62 locations and is expected to expand into the total footprint of over 200 locations on the island. Together, these two new clients represent 119 initial locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, with the opportunity to expand within the same group.

"We are pleased to expand our restaurant relationships with these two accounts by serving our better for you, healthy product offerings at the initial 119 locations. Each new customer has the potential for additional expansion opportunities and we are excited to begin both relationships in the third quarter of 2019," said Riccardo Delle Coste, CEO of Barfresh. "Our frozen beverages are complimentary to both of these "better for you" eateries and meet the strict standards these concepts represent."

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's commercial progress and future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", among others. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and may not materialize. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained in the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10K and Quarterly Report on Form 10Q. Furthermore, the Company does not intend, and is not obligated, to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Source: Barfresh Food Group Inc.